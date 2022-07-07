AP News Summary at 4:47 a.m. EDT

Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future. Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister.

Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv's neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week but the second session was adjourned because two scheduled witnesses did not appear. President Joe Biden assured Griner's wife in a phone call on Wednesday that he's doing everything he can to try to obtain the athlete's release as soon as possible.

EXPLAINER: Should red-flag law have stopped parade shooting?

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after a rooftop gunman killed seven people at a parade, attention has turned to how the assailant obtained multiple guns and whether the laws on Illinois books could have prevented the Independence Day massacre. Illinois gun laws are generally praised by gun-control advocates as tougher than in most states. But they did not stop Robert E. Crimo III from carrying out the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. One focus is on the state’s so-called red-flag law, which is intended to temporarily take away guns away from people with potentially violent behavior. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will likely extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Thursday. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did.

New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new report on the Uvalde elementary school massacre in Texas says a police officer had a chance to open fire on the gunman but missed it while waiting for permission to shoot. The report also says some of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary School likely “could have been saved” on May 24 had they received medical attention sooner. The report is yet another damning assessment of how police failed to act on opportunities that might have saved lives in what became the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia’s war in Ukraine. The United Nations Development Program's report released Thursday estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, living off $1.90 a day or less. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day. The UNDP recommends that rather than spending billions on blanket energy subsidies, governments instead target expenditure to reach the most impacted and affected people through targeted cash transfers.

Haiti's struggle worsened in year since slaying of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home. Not only have authorities failed to identify all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles. Many have fled Haiti in the past year, making potentially deadly voyages aboard rickety boats. They chose to face that risk rather than go hungry and fear for their lives, as do many people who have stayed behind. Killings have soared and thousands of families have been driven from their homes by gangs battling over territory since the assassination. Attempts to form a coalition government have faltered in recent weeks and efforts to hold general elections have stalled.

A hajj closer to normal: 1 million Muslims begin pilgrimage

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — One million pilgrims from across the globe are gathering in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj. It's the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event — a key pillar of Islam. The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey. Pilgrims spend several days carrying out a series of rituals intended to bring them closer to God. That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba on Thursday. While this year’s attendance is far below pre-pandemic influx, it represents a significant step closer to normal.

1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The first bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín festival in three years has taken place after previous events were canceled due to the pandemic. No one was gored but several runners endured knocks and hard falls. The six bulls, guided by six tame oxen, charged through Pamplona’s streets in around 2 minutes, 35 seconds. The Pamplona hospital said that six people needed treatment including one American man with a broken arm. The bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights in the afternoon by professional bullfighters. The incredibly popular festivities that draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.