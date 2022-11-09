AP News Summary at 4:31 p.m. EST

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are closing in on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat. The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker was headed to a Dec. 6 runoff. Republicans found a bright spot in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson’s victory raised the stakes of races where results were unclear and vote counting continued.

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past. Warnock styles himself as a pragmatist in a partisan era. Walker has tried to make the choice a referendum on national Democrats, caricaturing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for President Joe Biden amid sustained inflation.

Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot. Voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont. An anti-abortion measure was defeated in deep-red Kentucky. The ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states. Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 voters across the country.

Midterms full of firsts for female, Black, LGBTQ candidates

There were plenty of milestones in this year's midterm elections. A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected governor. Maryland voters elected the state’s first Black governor. And Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress after being the only state not to ever have done so. The number of women serving as governors will hit double digits in 2023 for the first time. At least 12 women are set to lead their states. The U.S. has never had more than nine female governors in office at one time.

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military says it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it’s captured but Ukrainian officials and analysts warn it could be a trap. A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the announced planned retreat from Kherson, a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, and nearby areas as a done deal. Kyiv’s forces have zeroed in on the strategic industrial port city and cut off supply lines in a counteroffensive in eastern and southern Ukraine that has pushed Russian troops out of wide swaths of territory. A military analyst told the AP Russia’s announced retreat could be an ambush and trap.

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base

Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking water at Fort Ord contained toxic chemicals and that hundreds of veterans who lived at the central California coast base in the 1980s and 1990s later developed rare and terminal blood cancers. The AP’s review of public documents showed the Army knew that chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades. Even after the contamination was documented, the Army played down the risks.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power plants.” Egypt also struck agreements with Norway and Germany in recent weeks to establish production facilities for hydrogen made with renewable energy. Currently Egypt gets more than 90% of its electricity from natural gas and oil, which scientists say need to be replaced by renewable energy sources to tackle climate change.

World Cup: French company charged with forced labor in Qatar

PARIS (AP) — A subsidiary of French construction company Vinci was handed preliminary charges Wednesday of forced labor and other alleged violations of the rights of migrant workers in Qatar. The company denies the charges and is appealing them. It accused magistrates of rushing through the decision ahead of the World Cup in Qatar opening Nov. 20. But a human rights group behind the legal case hailed Wednesday’s move as a breakthrough. The group has spent seven years trying to hold the company accountable for the alleged abuses. Qatar has faced scrutiny for its labor laws and treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers.