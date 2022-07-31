AP News Summary at 4:32 p.m. EDT

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people. The attack prompted the cancellation of ceremonies honoring Russia’s navy there. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. But the seemingly improvised, small-scale nature of the attack raised the possibility that it was the work of Ukrainian insurgents trying to drive out Russian forces. In other developments, one of Ukraine’s richest men, a grain merchant, has been killed in what Ukrainian authorities say was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home.

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents hit by massive flooding. Beshear said Sunday that dozens of bridges were destroyed in last week's floods. That makes it difficult to assist many areas, including those whose water systems were damaged. The governor says communications issues also exist. The National Guard estimates about 400 people have been rescued by helicopter. More heavy rain arrived in the region where the death toll climbed to at least 26 Sunday. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. About 13,000 utility customers in Kentucky remain without power.

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest, with thunderstorms a major concern on Sunday. The blaze had grown to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area near the Oregon line. In northwest Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near the community of Elmo grew to more than 17 square miles after advancing into forest. Crews also are fighting a fire in Idaho.

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Relatives say Sunday that Nichelle Nichols, who broke ground for Black women acting on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series, has died at the age of 89. Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lt. Uhura earned Nichols a lifelong position of honor with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies. It also earned her accolades for breaking racial stereotypes and included an interracial onscreen kiss with co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time.

Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday. The statement did not give the cause of death, but Russell was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. His last two were as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport. Russell was a Hall of Famer, five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. He won with defense and rebounding and waged battles with Wilt Chamberlain. Russell also marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with boxer Muhammad Ali when he refused military induction.

Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings. In most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during their attacks. They never make it to court. That makes the penalty phase in the trial over the 2018 murders of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unusual. Images of the horrific aftermath are being shown in court, but only to jurors, and to a small group of journalists. Some people believe the public should see such images also, so they can understand the carnage AR-15s and similar guns cause. Others say that would cause emotional harm to the victims’ families and perhaps stoke future mass shootings.

Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is declining to endorse Joe Biden if the president seeks a second term in 2024 and is refusing to say whether he wants Democrats to retain control of Congress after the November elections. Manchin, who's one of the Democrats’ most conservative and contrarian members, made his comments during interviews on the Sunday news shows. He also expressed hope that fellow Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will back the party's package of climate, health care and tax initiatives that Manchin helped negotiated. She joined Manchin last year in forcing cuts and changes in larger versions of the plan. Support from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate is needed to overcome anticipated unanimous Republican opposition.

Ukraine war hangs over UN meeting on nukes treaty's legacy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty is about to begin after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when the conference was supposed to happen in 2020. Now it finally starts Monday as Russia’s war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and cranked up the urgency of trying to reinforce the 50-year-old treaty. The nonproliferation pact has the widest adherence of any arms control agreement. Under the treaty, nations without nuclear weapons promised not to acquire them and nuclear-armed countries committed to negotiate toward eliminating their arsenals someday.

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs. But nine years later they still live much as they always did. Many other winners haven't been as lucky, suffering personal setbacks and lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams. The latest winner of a big jackpot came Friday, when a single ticket sold in Illinois matched the numbers for a $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize.

England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

LONDON (AP) — England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time to win its first major women’s soccer title. Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal. The good-natured atmosphere inside the stadium drew contrasts with violent scenes when the England men’s team lost its European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago. England’s title comes 56 years after its only major men’s title which was also an extra-time win at Wembley over Germany at the 1966 World Cup.