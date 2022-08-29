AP News Summary at 5:08 p.m. EDT

'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. Monday's study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution. That's because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow. Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 15 dead

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced that he will resign from Iraqi politics, and hundreds of his angry followers responded by storming the government palace. The move sparked violent clashes with security forces in which at least 15 protesters were killed. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police. The protests on Monday followed the announcement by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Bend, Oregon, say an employee who died in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths. The 66-year-old employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., was hailed as a hero by police in the city about 160 miles southeast of Portland. Surrett and a customer, 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett, were killed i Sunday evening and two others were injured. Police say the shooter shot himself moments later and was found dead “in close proximity” to an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun.

Man suspected of killing 3 'terrorized' Detroit, chief says

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Detroit are releasing more details about three random killings on city streets over roughly two hours. Mayor Mike Duggan says the shooter may have been emboldened Sunday when he didn't encounter police after the first shooting. The mayor says no one called 911. The shootings began Sunday at 4:45 a.m. Three people were killed over roughly two hours and a fourth person was injured but survived. A 19-year-old is in custody. Police say he may have a mental illness. The man was arrested following a tip from someone who is close to him. The victims included a woman at a bus stop who was planning to move soon to a suburb.

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

KYIV (AP) — A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant which has been at the heart of fighting in Ukraine. The world hopes this long-awaited trip will help avoid a nuclear catastrophe. The trip is to a country where the world’s worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in 1986, sent radiation across the region, shocked the world and intensified a global push away from nuclear energy. The stakes of the U.N. mission are high because of fighting at and near the plant, and because the plant is occupied by the Russian military. Elsewhere, new fighting was reported in southern Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces attacking a Russian-occupied city and neighboring regions.

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida on its first flight, a mission to propel an empty capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Diana's last moments: French doctor recalls 'tragic night'

PARIS (AP) — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.

Serena Williams center of attention at US Open as end nears

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have come to the U.S. Open from far and wide for Serena Williams. They are eager to see her play or if they are not lucky enough to hold the right ticket, are hoping for an autograph, a glance at her practicing or merely the chance to breathe the same Flushing Meadows air as her. As thousands waited in lines to enter the tournament grounds hours before her match Monday night, no one present could know for sure how many more opportunities there will be for any of it. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days.

New this week: 'Lord of the Rings' prequel; 'Honk for Jesus'

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Yungblud and Megadeth, a documentary that delves into the extraordinary life of explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” a satirical comedy about a Southern Baptist megachurch. The week's biggest release will be the eight-part “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” an Amazon Prime Video prequel to “The Lord of the Rings,” which debuts on the heels of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which is set two centuries before “Game of Thrones.”