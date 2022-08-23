AP News Summary at 4:41 p.m. EDT

Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say that as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future. They say a new aid package to be announced includes an additional roughly $3 billion to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come. The aid is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.

Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fear is mounting in Ukraine that Russia may try to spoil Ukraine’s Independence Day holiday and mark the six-month point in the war by intensifying its attacks. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. The national holiday celebrates Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned that Russia may try to do "something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week. The United States planned to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine.

More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team. The numbers lay bare the large volume of classified documents found at the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump — long before an FBI search of the property this month in which the Justice Department said 11 sets of classified records were located and removed.

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Federal investigators say Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a cover story when Taylor’s 2020 shooting death by police began gaining national attention. Taylor was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing a drug search warrant. Goodlett appeared in a federal courtroom in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to conspiring with another Louisville police officer to falsify the warrant.

Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue charges against the two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks during a June 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting. Pete Skandalakis said he believes Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks, acted appropriately. He also said the second officer involved in the encounter, Officer Devin Brosnan, will not be charged. The shooting happened against the backdrop of heightened tensions and protests nationwide in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than three weeks earlier. Sometimes-violent protests over Floyd’s death had largely subsided in Atlanta, but Brooks’ killing set off a new round of demonstrations against police brutality.

Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado ski resort Steamboat Springs has passed regulations for short-term rentals, such as those booked on Airbnb, amid a severe housing crisis. The ordinances prohibit new short-term rentals in most of the city and require landlords to obtain a license to operate. Renting short-term, defined as fewer than 30 days, has become increasingly popular for second homeowners and investors who can charge hundreds of dollars a night. Vacation towns facing low housing supply, from Lincoln County on Oregon's coast to Ketchum in Idaho’s Smoky Mountains, are grappling with how to regulate the industry, and Steamboat Springs' new rules could prove a model for others.

Yelp to add more flags to anti-abortion pregnancy centers

The online reviews site Yelp said Tuesday it is rolling out a new feature to protect users seeking abortions from being misled about anti-abortion pregnancy centers listed on its platform. Such centers are typically religiously affiliated and deter clients from having an abortion. On Tuesday, Yelp said it will place a consumer notice on the listings informing users that the centers “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.” In 2018, moderators for the San Francisco-based company began recategorizing listings for such organizations as “crisis pregnancy centers” or “faith-based crisis pregnancy centers." The organizations had previously categorized themselves as reproductive health services and medical centers, among others.

Budgeting can be a challenge. Here are 5 tips to get started

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals. Colleen McCreary of Credit Karma says creating a budget is a lot like trying to eat better or exercise more. Everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit. You can start by writing down all of your expenses and thinking about how to allocate funds. One common strategy is spending 50 percent on needs, 30 percent on wants and 20 percent on saving or paying down debt.

Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first episode of a podcast by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, features a discussion between her and tennis great Serena Williams on motherhood. Williams recounts in the episode having to play a match at the French Open after a nearly sleepless night because her daughter broke her wrist. Meghan, for her part, recounted having to continue with official royal duties after a fire broke out in her son Archie's bedroom when he was a baby. The infant prince wasn't in the room at the time, but it left Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry and their nanny shaken. The podcast is Meghan's first release as part of an exclusive deal with Spotify.