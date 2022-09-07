AP News Summary at 4:35 p.m. EDT

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Obamas return to White House: Official portraits unveiled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits. President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling has resumed in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said Russians fired on a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian authorities said the city where the power plant is located is in a blackout because Ukrainian shelling had damaged a power substation. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution. It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution. Supporters more than enough signatures. But a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers over spacing issues on the petition has kept it off the ballot.

Utah's Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah's Evan McMullin is emerging as the nation’s most competitive independent candidate running for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. With both parties jockeying for control of Congress, the former Republican's bid against Donald Trump ally Mike Lee has transformed the reliably Republican state from electoral afterthought into potential battleground. McMullin ran for president as an independent in 2016 and is focusing his campaign this year on similar themes: casting Trump and his allies like Lee as threats to democracy. Win or lose, his performance will indicate how much appetite red states have for Trump critics as the president mulls running again in 2024.

Heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies. That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts. Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.

Review: 'Barbarian' gleefully messes with horror customs

“Barbarian” starts at night with a heavy downpour and a thunderclap. So far, so good, for what seems to be a classic horror movie. Hold onto your ponchos. Some two hours later you will have seen virtually every horror convention — from doors slamming on their own to weird monsters with mommy issues and subterranean torture rooms — ingeniously messed about with, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Even the title is a misdirection. All along are reaches for real social issues — redlining, misogyny, character redemption, gun accidents and police misconduct, among them — that elevate the film from genre-gazing silliness.

Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street, placing the market on pace to break a 3-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose even more. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Airlines did well after United raised its revenue forecast following a busy summer travel season. Energy stocks fell along with oil prices. Investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve as it fights inflation with high interest rates. Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed the bank's resolve in tackling inflation in remarks delivered Wednesday, two weeks before the Fed's next policy meeting.