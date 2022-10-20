AP News Summary at 4:36 p.m. EDT

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.

Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and five siblings and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, Mast abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save her in keeping with their Christian beliefs.

Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

LONDON (AP) — At the beginning, Vladimir Putin said it wasn't a war. He still says that now, and he calls it a “special military operation.” In most every sense of the term, though, Russia’s war in Ukraine is precisely that. And when a nation is at war, even if it claims it is not, the deadly reverberations back home can be far-reaching. Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, tens of thousands of people have been killed. Millions are displaced. A brutal winter approaches. Nuclear fears are spiking. And the Kremlin is now using killer drones to degrade Ukraine’s power supply.

Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow's forces have destroyed nearly a third of the country's power stations since Oct. 10. Thursday marked the start of a nationwide electricity conservation campaign, with the public asked to reduce power usage from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There could also be rolling blackouts.But Ukrainians are vowing to stand firm despite the attacks that threaten cuts in electricity, water and heat. They say they have stockpiled flashlights, candles and firewood, stored up canned goods and bottled water and have plenty of warm clothing.

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014. Those are assisting Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine, Kirby said. He says the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but "it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting.”

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has concluded that Kevin Spacey didn’t molest fellow actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s. This brings to a conclusion a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. The verdict in the Manhattan federal court civil trial came after jurors considered whether to believe Rapp’s claims that he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986. Spacey testified that the encounter never happened, and said he was sure of it. The 2017 claims by Rapp and others brought an abrupt halt to two-time Academy Award winner Spacey’s career.

Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and beast alike

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who've experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She's focused her research on grief.

Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman on daytime TV. Now, as the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, he's trying to leverage his celebrity to help win the closely contested race on Election Day. The outcome of the contest could turn on whether voters view him as the trusted doctor he portrayed on “The Dr. Oz Show” or as a pitchman who promoted products of questionable medical value. One advertiser closely affiliated with Oz is Usana Health Sciences. The company has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme. Oz's campaign says the show followed all federal regulations.

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. Voters this November will decide whether to keep similar exceptions in state constitutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. One advocate says “we've never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal.”

'Momentous': Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong's US quarter

More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally. With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint, Wong will be the first Asian American to grace U.S. currency. Wong was known for fighting against stereotypes foisted on her by a white Hollywood. She is one of five women being honored this year as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters program.