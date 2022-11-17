AP News Summary at 4:51 p.m. EST

Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess 'unprecedented'

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned.

Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony. That's according to statements from her lawyers and agent on Thursday. Her lawyers say they visited her last week at a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow. They say, “Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment.” The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan.

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say that all ballots were counted and that voters could go to any polling place in the county.

A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The fall of the Berlin Wall more than 30 years ago symbolized hope for cooperation with Moscow. Russia’s war in Ukraine has now ushered in an era of confrontation. And the rise of new barriers of steel, concrete and barbed wire being built by the West. The war has given European Union countries a new impetus to fortify their borders with Russia and its ally Belarus, mostly to stop migration orchestrated by Moscow and Minsk in what one history professor calls “hybrid warfare.” Finland plans fences on parts of its 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, and Polish soldiers have begun laying razor wire on the frontier with the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More bad news is coming from Ticketmaster for Swifties. Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned general public sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets because it doesn’t haven’t enough inventory. The ticket seller couldn't handle the millions of fans trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's stadium tour as the site crashed and leaving fans empty-handed. Ticketmaster says two million tickets for Swift's 2023 tour were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day. But millions were also left empty-handed as Ticketmaster said there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday morning off the Puerto Rico coast. Two other U.S. officers were injured. CBP spokesman Jeffrey Quiñones says Air and Marine Operations agents were on routine patrol when the shots were fired off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic. CBP says one of two suspected smugglers died. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she's the only remaining member of a diaspora. They're descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Now in menopause and, at 32, a very old panda, Xin Xin is the end of the line. Today, China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Mexico's government is in talks about a new panda, but its austerity-oriented government may balk at the price. It could be the end of over 50 years of pandas in Latin America.