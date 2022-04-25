AP News Summary at 4:38 a.m. EDT

Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow 'is failing'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top American officials have pledged to help ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. After the secret, high-level visit, Britain said Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine. In meetings with Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort. Ukraine has been pressing the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign.

U.S. promises more aid, return of diplomats in Kyiv visit

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.” The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to the capital since Russia invaded in late February. They told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border, “We had an opportunity to demonstrate directly our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people.." Blinken said their meeting with the Ukrainians lasted for three hours.

To Europe's relief, France's Macron wins but far-right gains

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term. His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia. Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded defeat but she raised her game in this runoff, with her best-ever showing. The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection. Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

PARIS (AP) — One of the headlines from the presidential election in France is that the far-right has come out of the cold and gone mainstream. Far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen didn't win. But she edged another step closer on her third attempt at the presidency — snatching a victory of sorts from her defeat to reelected President Emmanuel Macron. With just over 40% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen’s anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. The country escaped a political, social and economic earthquake by not voting in Le Pen. Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027.

Beijing districts placed under lockdown as cases mount

BEIJING (AP) — China's capital Beijing has begun mass testing and shutting down residential and business districts amid a new outbreak of COVID-19. More than 40 cases have been found in the city of more than 21 million since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Residents were staying home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined to their homes, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai. The central city of Anyang along with Dandong on the border with North Korea announced lockdowns as the omicron variant spread through China. The country's borders remain largely closed as the pandemic's economic impact and China's hardline response continue to grow.

Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

The New York Times reports that Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are negotiating over his bid to buy the social media platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. The Times cited people with knowledge of the situation who it did not identify. It said the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart. The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.

AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans approve than disapprove of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as its first Black female justice, a new poll finds, but that support is politically lopsided. And a majority of Black Americans — but fewer white and Hispanic Americans — approve of her confirmation. Overall, 48% of Americans say they approve and 19% disapprove of Jackson’s confirmation to the high court according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Jackson’s nomination fulfilled a campaign promise by President Joe Biden to name a Black woman to the court if given the opportunity.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial, with jury selection scheduled to begin Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — Travelers from Australia and New Zealand have joined dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields of Gallipoli in northwest Turkey for a dawn service to honor soldiers who were killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war. As the sun rose Monday, participants held a minute of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of tens of thousands of soldiers from the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, known as Anzacs, who landed at the beaches at Gallipoli 107 years ago. Gallipoli has become a place for pilgrimage for many Australians and New Zealanders. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic kept the number of visitors small.

AP PHOTOS: Greeks celebrate Easter without restrictions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For the first time in three years, Greeks were able to celebrate Orthodox Easter without the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Religious events were once again well-attended. Easter in Greece is traditionally celebrated outdoors, in the countryside, and authorities reported that this year's exodus from big cities, often to people's ancestral villages, was significantly bigger than during the last pre-pandemic Easter, in 2019. A variety of customs, many of them spectacular, are celebrated locally. Fireworks have become a part of the celebrations and, recently, throwing firebombs has been added to the mix. There were 11 arrests in Athens involving firework preparations. Firebombs, butane canisters and gasoline cans were impounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0