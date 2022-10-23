AP News Summary at 4:38 p.m. EDT

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week. He has spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow lawmakers, and said he'd amassed more than 100 votes, the threshold to run. But he was far behind former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in support. Johnson said he had concluded that “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.” His withdrawal leaves Sunak the strong favorite to be Britain’s next prime minister. He could win the contest as soon as Monday.

AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from 'Bama

LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend. Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

Russia's defense chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief has alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., Ukrainian and British officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls Sunday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu voiced concern about possible Ukrainian provocations involving a "dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Russia repeatedly has made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Iran releases footage from prison fire, adding to mystery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has released security footage that it said came from its notorious Evin Prison the night a fire broke out that killed at least eight inmates. The footage shared on Sunday represents the government's effort to clarify the its narrative amid growing international pressure. But the quick glimpses only added to the mystery. Also on Sunday, Iran's civilian nuclear arm acknowledged a cyberattack. The events come as Iran faces sustained nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word came Sunday from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. When asked if the committee would consider taking his testimony live, Cheney did not directly respond.

Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's 13th District has emerged as one of the nation's few battlegrounds for congressional control. Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the seat in a newly redrawn congressional district that includes parts of the state capital of Raleigh. Experts say the race could be a test of former President Donald Trump's influence in a crucial swing state. Hines says he's campaigning on “North Carolina values” that include abortion restrictions and a plan to “pause” immigration so the United States could redesign its system. Nickel says he hopes to enshrine abortion protections into federal law and has outlined a 30-point inflation action plan he says offers bipartisan economic solutions.

US Army reports 'barricade situation' at base outside DC

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital. The official Twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning. The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further. The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open. Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York. Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article published Saturday that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that harmed the eye and left a hand incapacitated. A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the Aug. 12 attack as Rushdie was being introduced at the Chautauqua Institution.

'Black Adam,' with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros.′ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen. “Black Adam” was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman. The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere even with the considerable draw of Johnson in his first superhero movie. “Ticket to Paradise,” the Bali-set romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, proved smart counterprogramming. It debuted with $16.3 million, well above recent sales for rom-coms.