AP News Summary at 4:53 p.m. EDT

Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The verdict was handed down on Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington. He was charged in a two-count indictment. One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story. Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ships full of Ukrainian wheat and other food may be safely sailing across the Black Sea in the next few weeks after Ukraine and Russia signed a U.N. export deal. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world and overloaded silos of grain stuck in Ukraine. The two countries signed separate export deals with the U.N. and Turkey. A joint monitoring group will be set up in Turkey to run the operation and both sides pledged not to attack the cargo ships. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” that will help millions of hungry people but Ukraine's foreign minister expressed caution, saying he still did not trust Russia.

Raspy-voiced Biden declares he feels 'better than I sound'

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” Biden took off his mask and sipped water from a cup as he opened the meeting to discuss the decline in gas prices in recent weeks. Reporters were allowed into a White House auditorium to view a few minutes of the proceedings, and when they asked how Biden was feeling he flashed a thumb’s up. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment.

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police say three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt says officers found three people shot dead in a tent. Mortvedt says the three were related, but did not say how or give their names. Law enforcement later found 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area. Mortvedt says investigators don't believe he had any prior relationship with the victims.

Trump, Pence campaigning for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events will serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. In Arizona's Aug. 2 primary, Trump is backing Kari Lake, a former television anchor who has embraced his lies about the 2020 election. Pence is siding with lawyer and housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who's locking up support from mainstream GOP figures.

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney’s pointed criticism of former President Donald Trump on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is likely to hurt her reelection chances in Wyoming. Many Cheney allies are prepared for Cheney to lose Wyoming’s Aug. 16 Republican primary against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. But as primary day approaches, some on Cheney’s team believe her unorthodox strategy in 2022 may put her in a stronger position for the 2024 presidential contest. Her anti-Trump message as vice chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has strengthened her national brand and expanded a network of donors and Trump critics in both parties who could boost a prospective White House run.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.

Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Indigenous Canadians are voicing a range of skepticism, wariness and hope as Pope Francis prepares to arrive in their country next week. He's scheduled to deliver a historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools. Generations of Indigenous children were sent to the schools in a system designed to sever them from their tribal families and traditions. Thousands died from disease, fire and other causes at Catholic and Protestant-run schools. Francis apologized in April to a Canadian Indigenous delegation at the Vatican for the “deplorable conduct” at the schools. Now he'll be apologizing on Canadian soil at the site of a former residential school.

Big Papi still awestruck as Hall of Fame induction looms

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is still somewhat awestruck ahead of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. Ortiz helped Boston win three World Series titles and is just the 58th player elected in his first year on the ballot. He'll be joined on the dais by Era Committee selections Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will be honored posthumously as part of the Class of 2022.