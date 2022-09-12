AP News Summary at 4:43 a.m. EDT

Ukraine keeps initiative, claims it reached Russian border

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it liberated one village after another amid a claim that in one region it had pushed the invaders back right up to the borders they came from. Kyiv authorities said that electric power and water supplies have been restored to some 80 percent in the embattled Kharkiv region after Sunday’s attacks by Russia on power stations and other infrastructure that knocked out electricity in many place across Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that its troops had liberated more than 20 settlements within the last day.

Public gets chance to view queen's coffin in Edinburgh

LONDON (AP) — The first members of the public will have the chance to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch’s coffin lies at rest at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III will begin Monday by speaking to lawmakers at Parliament in London before flying to Scotland. He will accompany the oak coffin on a solemn procession through the cobbled streets of the Scottish capital from the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral. In a first official statement since the queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry on Monday hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.

Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican Party once relied on votes in Atlanta's close-in suburbs, but today the GOP increasingly relies on the mountains of north Georgia for its votes. An analysis by The Associated Press shows a 41-county region of north Georgia now has as many GOP voters as the core of metro Atlanta. Reliance on those voters shapes the party. In a state where whites are becoming the minority, north Georgia is overwhelmingly white. While Democrats attack and Republicans fret over abortion restrictions and loose gun laws in the suburbs, there’s little public wavering in the mountains. That's challenging Democrats, who look for votes in the region even if they’re not going to win locally.

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government will not be pursuing any moves toward changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ardern said she thinks New Zealand likely will become a republic in her lifetime but that there were more pressing issues for her government to pursue. Her comments Monday represent the first time Ardern has spoken about the New Zealand republic debate since Elizabeth’s death on Thursday. Ardern has also previously expressed her support for the country eventually becoming a republic.

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

In parts of Mideast, power generators spew toxic fumes 24/7

BEIRUT (AP) — They literally run the country. In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, street corners and hospital courtyards, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and businesses 24 hours a day. As the world looks for renewable energy to tackle climate change, Lebanon, Iraq, Gaza and elsewhere rely on diesel-powered private generators just to keep the lights on. Experts call it national suicide from an environmental and health perspective. The reason is state failure: In multiple countries, governments can’t maintain a functioning central power network, whether because of war, conflict or mismanagement and corruption.

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He's trying to set the nation’s sights on “ending cancer as we know it.” The president is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks to validate using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows. He only briefly showed any signs of fatigue Sunday after having to get through three consecutive five-setters to reach the title match. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event. That description doesn't apply to several of the top nominated shows. Among the best drama contenders at Monday night's ceremony are the violently dystopian “Squid Game” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a dark turn last season. But after several pandemic-affected awards seasons, Emmy producers say the night will be big and festive. Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” fame says he wants a celebratory and stress-free night. The Emmys air at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and stream on Peacock.