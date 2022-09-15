AP News Summary at 4:43 a.m. EDT

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies. They want to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days. Putin is in Uzbekistan on Thursday where he hopes to break through his international isolation and further cement his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zelenskyy is meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv. She has once more shown the European Union's full commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

Xi, Putin hold summit in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations are headed to Uzbekistan for a summit of a security group seen by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated internationally following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory. A Russian official said Putin and Xi were due to hold a one-on-one meeting and discuss Ukraine.

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners have lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) Thursday morning along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” at his Highgrove residence in western England. Prince William and his wife, Catherine, will visit the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England to see some of the tributes left by well-wishers. The queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral on Monday.

Queen's reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London's rule, but after her death, a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East. They have survived decades of war and turmoil and are today seen as bastions of a certain kind of authoritarian stability. When popular uprisings erupted across the region a decade ago in what was known as the Arab Spring, sweeping away regimes with anti-colonial roots, the monarchies endured largely unscathed. The days of imperial pomp and gunships may be over, but the region’s emotional and financial ties to England run deep.

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A looming freight rail strike could disrupt numerous commuter rail services across the country as well. Commuter rail services in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere would be forced into full or partial shutdowns because they use tracks owned by the freight railroads. Big commuter rail systems in the New York metro area are unaffected. A trade group representing commuter rails said the systems can do little but wait to see whether railroads and unions can settle their differences. A strike could begin as soon as Friday if no deal is reached.

Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A woman has been arrested in South Korea on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. Authorities didn’t immediately say if the 42-year-old suspect was the victims' mother. South Korean police detained her Thursday as part of the extradition process. New Zealand has 45 days to submit a formal request for extradition, and the Justice Ministry could then forward the case to a Seoul court to decide whether she will be sent to the country. The children's bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods from a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years.

Israel's Netanyahu campaigns aboard bulletproof 'Bibibus'

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — As he hits the campaign trail for the fifth time in less than four years, Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is addressing supporters from a strange new vehicle dubbed the “Bibibus" after his popular nickname. His supporters say the rental van fitted with bulletproof glass is needed to protect him. Critics view the expensive vehicle as a PR gimmick and yet another symbol of his detachment from the economic concerns of ordinary Israelis. The main issue dividing Israelis in this election — as with the last four — is Netanyahu's fitness to rule in the face of serious corruption allegations.

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago. She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries. Gov. Kay Ivey sidestepped the question of financial compensation two years ago in apologizing to Rudolph for the “untold pain and suffering” of the bombing. Ivey said legislative involvement was needed. But nothing has been done since. Rudolph will be at the White House for the bombing anniversary on Thursday to participate in a forum on hate-fueled violence.

Unwed couples grew, US was more wired in COVID's 1st years

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spend more than a third of their income on rent went up. That's according to survey results released Thursday which provide the most detailed data on how life changed in the U.S. under COVID-19. The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 1-year estimates show that the share of unmarried couples living together rose, fewer people moved, Americans became more wired, preschool enrollment dropped and the percentage of people who identify as multiracial jumped.