AP News Summary at 4:43 p.m. EDT

Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing. Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee. There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

EXPLAINER: A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 riot

The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected to spotlight two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Top leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in what authorities have described as an organized effort to subvert the election results and keep former President Donald Trump in office. Messages and social media posts detailed in court documents show how members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers began as early as November 2020 discussing the need to fight to keep Trump in office.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol. Part of the committee's mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.

Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the Black man’s head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, weeks after Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. A bystander recorded the shooting on cellphone video. Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Roughly a minute into the stop, Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver’s license.

3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great and spoke of his country’s need to take back territory and defend itself.

Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 post-election riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary. Ryan Kelley is an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump who led protests against pandemic restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The 40-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday and was released without posting bail following a brief hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids. The GOP field for governor initially had 10 candidates seeking to challenge Whitmer in the battleground state this fall. Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the primary ballot because of forged signatures submitted by paid petition circulators.

Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has looked the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The announcement of a “pattern-or-practice” probe comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside. No one has been charged in the case. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke says the probe is aimed at driving reforms the Justice Department could force through a federal consent decree.

Stocks tumble as rate pressures grow, inflation report looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street tumbled Thursday following the latest reminder that central banks now care more about fighting inflation than propping up markets. The S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, putting it on track for its ninth losing week in the last 10. The losses for markets began across the Atlantic after the European Central Bank said it would raise interest rates next month for the first time in more than a decade. Wall Street’s losses accelerated late in the day, as investors got their final opportunities to make trades before a highly anticipated report on U.S. inflation due Friday morning.

Challenge for Biden to rally Americas around a shared vision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere as he hosts the Summit of Americas in Los Angeles. But the gathering has been wracked by divisions and absences that make it hard to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. The disparities in wealth, governance and national interests mean it's challenging for Biden to duplicate the partnerships he he's assembled in Asia and Europe. And that's created limited expectations at a summit that the United States is hosting for the first time since 1994.

Justice Barrett's $425K tops among Supreme Court's authors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court financial disclosures reveal that the justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries. Reports released Thursday show that by far the largest payment went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It's $425,000 for a yet-to-be-released book and likely the first installment on a reported $2 million deal she signed soon after joining the court in 2020. Justices are being paid $274,200 this year for their work on the bench. Chief Justice John Roberts gets a little more, $286,700. The largest advances before now have gone to Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, who each received more than $1 million for their accounts of their rise from poverty to the nation’s highest court.

