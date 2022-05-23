AP News Summary at 4:44 a.m. EDT

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says he does not believe an economic recession in the U.S. is inevitable despite record high inflation and supply shortages partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Biden acknowledged that the U.S. economy has “problems." But he said it was better positioned than the economies of other countries. Biden says his administration is working to ease the pain for U.S. consumers, but immediate solutions were unlikely. Biden spoke as he was set to launch a new trade pact between the U.S. and Indo-Pacific countries.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments were likely to draw a sharp response from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city, heavy shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians were digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as it endured heavy bombardment from Russian forces trying to take the industrial area known as the Donbas. In Tokyo on Monday, President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Authorities in Luhansk accused the Russians of a scorched-earth policy focused on Sievierodonetsk, the main Ukrainian-held city in the region. A family who fled a village near the front line in Donetsk said they hadn't seen the sun in three months and heavy artillery was pounding the village.

Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A large number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un have attended a funeral for a top official despite outside worries about its COVID-19 outbreak. Photos showed leader Kim Jong Un carrying the coffin of the late official and throwing earth into his grave. The photos showed a crowd of soldiers and officials at the cemetery and state media said “a great many” people turned out along streets to express condolences. The photos show Kim bare-faced while most other people wore masks. North Korea also maintains that its outbreak is subsiding, though outside experts doubt its figures. The omicron variant of the coronavirus was thought to have been spread by mass public events in late April.

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

'They ruined everything': Fleeing the devastation in Ukraine

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Houses on fire. Artillery blasting through thick apartment walls. People hiding in basements without electricity, water or gas as their towns are pulverized. Civilians fleeing areas near Ukraine's eastern front are describing scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. More than 270 people boarded an evacuation train Sunday heading west to safer areas of Ukraine from the town of Pokrovsk. Many had come on buses from areas even nearer the fighting. One woman said the Russian attacks “ruined everything.” Another elderly woman who used to be a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin says now she wants to “strangle him with my own hands” due to the devastation.

Davos updates | Corporate, government leaders schmooze

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The latest edition of the World Economic Forum has kicked off in Davos, Switzerland. The village in the Swiss Alps has been transformed into a glitzy venue for the four-day confab starting Monday ostensibly dedicated to making the world a better place. The event is resuming in person after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of corporate executives, government officials and other VIPs filled the conference venue, both to schmooze and listen to panel discussions on topics like sustainability, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war. One of the main attractions on opening day is a virtual keynote speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are released with ease to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren't.

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. The best available evidence points to a fairly common stomach bug. That virus hasn’t previously caused this kind of problem in otherwise healthy kids. Investigators in the U.S. and abroad are exploring a number of theories that might explain the mystery. One possibility that's not yet proven: that the stomach virus and the coronavirus are combining to provoke a liver-damaging immune system response.

