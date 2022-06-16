AP News Summary at 4:44 p.m. EDT

The AP Interview: Biden says recession is 'not inevitable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Biden says a recession is not inevitable and he bristles at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high. He calls that argument “bizarre.” Biden adds that while people are feeling down, he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength in the world.

Wall Street tumbles on fears for economy as more rates rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled Thursday as worries roared back to the fore that the world’s fragile economy may buckle under higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 3.3% to more than reverse its brief rally from a day before. Analysts had warned of more big swings given deep uncertainties about whether other central banks can tiptoe the narrow path of hiking interest rates enough to get inflation under control but not so much that they cause a recession. Wall Street fell with stocks across Europe after central banks there followed up on the Federal Reserve’s big interest-rate hike on Wednesday with more of their own.

1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors 'nuts,' 'crazy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.”

Jan. 6 takeaways: Pence under pressure, and in danger

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third hearing this month, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection is focusing on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory -- and attempting to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four European leaders expressed support for Ukraine while meeting in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back the country’s candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron promised six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east. Macron said France, Germany, Italy and Romania “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” The visit was a show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help it could wane.

Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president's baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they've been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and elsewhere. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called election deniers in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states. In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.

Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers

In an unusual move for what’s been an unusual takeover bid for Twitter by the world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the social platform’s employees Thursday, even though his $44 billion offer has not yet been completed. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial

BOSTON (AP) — A father has been acquitted of paying off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury’s case is the 57th stemming from the investigation to come a conclusion and is the only one to end in an acquittal at trial. Khoury was not found guilty Thursday on all counts. Khoury’s attorneys argued his daughter was properly admitted to the school. A defense attorney says the government’s case was seriously damaged by the testimony of the daughter. She told jurors she didn’t know anything about the payment.

Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Businesses in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are worried about the coming weeks and months after severe flooding closed the park. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer.

WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird says the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA. The announcement by the 41-year-old ended any speculation about her future. She acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. Bird strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player. She missed two seasons because of injuries. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at UConn.

