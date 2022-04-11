AP News Summary at 4:45 p.m. EDT

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and that the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.

Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at “ghost guns,” the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes. At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on the guns. He also announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Still, the announcement of the new regulation also highlighted the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws. Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade.

Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — The push to make personal protective equipment in the U.S. is running out steam after an initial surge at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press identified more than $125 million of governments grants to over 300 businesses in 10 states to spur production of masks, gowns, sanitizer and other pandemic supplies. But the AP found that many producers ran into troubles getting equipment, materials and reliable buyers. Many have scaled back, shut down or given up. Industry officials say they need more help from the federal government to ensure there is enough American-made protective gear for future pandemics or emergencies.

California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by its aging power lines in Northern California. PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the two settlements reached with prosecutors for last year’s Dixie Fire and the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. PG&E also will submit to five years of oversight by an independent monitor similar to the supervision it faced during five years of criminal probation after it was convicted for misconduct that contributed to its natural gas explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families. Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine. Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons. Now, they run after young children, provide support to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after closure

AVENEL, N.J. (AP) — When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes its doors on April 16, it will leave just a handful of remaining locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlies Angel” Jaclyn Smith. Kmart’s demise is attributed to the rise of Walmart and Target and online behemoth Amazon. But retail expert Mark Cohen says the company also was dogged by poor management decisions and could have stayed viable.

Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's new PM after week of drama

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament has elected opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the weekend ouster of Premier Imran Khan. He was sworn in at the white marble palace known as the Presidency. But his elevation won't guarantee a peaceful path forward or solve Pakistan’s many economic problems, including high inflation and an energy crisis. Sharif, the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan’s party walked out of the National Assembly in protest. Those 174 votes are enough to pass laws in the 342-seat assembly, but if Khan’s followers take to the streets, it could deepen the crisis.

EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers. Such weapons have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers. The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.

Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

BEIJING (AP) — The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has closed itself to most arrivals as China battles a COVID-19 outbreak in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. The city of 26 million is under a tight lockdown, with many residents confined to their homes for up to three weeks. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million. But most schools have switched online and an exhibition center was being converted into a hospital. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing, despite complaints in Shanghai over shortages of food and medical services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0