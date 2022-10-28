AP News Summary at 5:01 p.m. EDT

Intruder beat Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect David Depape both grabbing onto the hammer, said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. Depape yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before he was subdued. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack. The shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform that he bought for $44 billion. Musk gave one indication of where he’s headed in a tweet Friday. He wrote that no decisions on content or reinstating of suspended accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. He wrote that the council would have diverse viewpoints. Major personnel shakeups are widely expected, with Musk ousting several top Twitter executives on Thursday. A fourth confirmed his departure, in a tweet.

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK (AP) — In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn’t stop users from cheering — or lamenting — what they expected to be a quick embrace of Musk’s pledges to cut back on moderation in what he has said is an effort to promote free speech. But the jury is still out on what will become of the social media platform, and what it will tolerate.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have warned of longer blackouts around the country’s largest cities amid repeated Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure. The Kyiv region’s governor says residents can expect tougher and longer power outages in the days ahead. Kyiv's mayor said the capital's power supply is down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as many as 4 million Ukrainians were facing power outages because of the Russian attacks. Fierce fighting was reported in the eastern Donetsk region. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to make sure that recently mobilized reservists were properly trained and equipped for battle.

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.

Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The White House has showered attention on the Keystone State — President Joe Biden’s birthplace — in the final run-up to Nov. 8, with him returning Friday for his 15th visit since he took office and officials preparing for a third visit in as many weeks, next week. The open Senate seat in the commonwealth has for months been the most likely pick-up opportunity for Democrats in the evenly-divided Senate, but as prospects darken for Democratic incumbents elsewhere, a win in Pennsylvania is becoming an even more urgent insurance policy for a White House clinging to Senate control.

US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Law enforcement has been alarmed about ballot watchers showing up armed and in ballistic vests.

Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school massacre has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections in Texas, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas’ state police chief to resign, reflecting the continued anger five months after the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But with more than 1 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama man responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have broken generations of public silence. Relatives of Timothy Meaher called his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable” in a statement released to NBC News. It says what Meaher did had consequences that have impacted generations of people. Descendants of the Africans still live in a community in Alabama founded after they were released from slavery following the end of the Civil War in 1865. The head of a descendants organization says the group has been in email contact with the Meaher descendants recently.