AP News Summary at 4:46 a.m. EST

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war. A draft declaration seen Tuesday by The Associated Press reiterated the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation." But the statement also noted there were different views on the situation and on sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to fellow leaders to press for an end to the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

TSENTRALNE, Ukraine (AP) — Families were torn apart when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as some fled and others hunkered down. Now many are seeing one another for the first time in months, after Moscow’s latest retreat. It comes amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has retaken a pocket of territory wedged between the regional capitals of Kherson and Mykolaiv and the Black Sea. The most significant withdrawal was from the city of Kherson itself, but troops also pulled back from nearby villages in recent days. The Associated Press visited four such villages this week and watched as people were reunited with relatives.

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter on campus. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search.

Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay. Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates in last week's midterm elections.

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday. The projection came in a U.N. report released in July that said much of the growth expected between now and 2050 is coming from just eight countries. Half of those are in sub-Saharan Africa: Nigeria, Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania. The U.N. says that populations in the region are growing at 2.5% — more than three times the global average. Still, experts say the bigger threat to the environment is consumption, which is highest in developed countries not undergoing big population increases. The report also said that India is expected to overtake China next year as the world's most populous country.

Israeli liberals fear new government will undo progress

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country's history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country’s Arab minority. But now, Israel's expected new coalition government — overwhelmingly male, religious and right-wing — is promising to roll back many of the achievements pushed forward by its predecessor. The next government is expected to bring with it a markedly different agenda, prompting concern from activists and liberals over where their country is headed. The worries are compounded by the coalition’s intention to weaken the Supreme Court — often the last recourse for minority groups against discriminatory legislation.

Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety

LONDON (AP) — Millions are hoping British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds money to help them survive a cost-of-living crisis when the government releases its spending plans Thursday. With inflation at a 40-year high, the demands are many, ranging from pay increases for nurses and police officers to increased welfare benefits, higher pensions and more funding for free school meals. Thirugnanam Sureshan and his wife are hoping for help from the government. Health problems have left him disabled, and he fears for his life if he can't stay warm this winter. The couple have cut down wherever possible to ensure they can keep the heat on even as their monthly electricity bill has almost doubled over the past year.

DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he conspired with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of sports cars, jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions from money laundering stings to fund a decade-long joyride of luxury travel, strip clubs, party boats and prostitutes. Now federal investigators are following Irizarry's confessional roadmap, questioning up to two-dozen agents and prosecutors.