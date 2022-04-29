AP News Summary at 4:46 p.m. EDT

Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russian troops under laws enacted by Ukraine’s parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Feb. 24 invasion. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them. Not all Ukrainians oppose the invasion, and pro-Moscow sentiment is more common among Russian-speaking residents of the Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Business executives, mayors and other state officials, and members of the military are among those who have gone over to the Russian side, and Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said more than 200 criminal cases have been opened.

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol. The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital. The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east.

Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine

Relatives say a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. According to a fundraising page on social media, Cancel had served as a volunteer firefighter in New York and had a 7-month-old son. His widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News she sees her husband as a hero. President Joe Biden said: “It’s very sad. He left a little baby behind.”

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward.

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday. The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.

Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn't have records

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have provided a New York judge with an affidavit in which the former president claims he didn’t turn over subpoenaed documents to the state attorney general’s office because he doesn’t have them. But the Manhattan judge on Friday rejected pleas to lift the sanctions he imposed earlier in the week. The judge says Trump should have explained how he stores his records and efforts made to locate the subpoenaed files. Trump says in the affidavit that he believed any papers would be in the possession of the Trump Organization. Trump is appealing a contempt ruling and a $10,000-per-day fine.

NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ordered the state's congressional and state Senate primaries to be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back Friday from their original date of June 28. He said special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing new maps by May 20. In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August. New York is set to hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul decide to delay.

Dodgers' Bauer suspended 2 seasons over alleged sex assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s punishment comes after a San Diego woman who the pitcher had met through social media alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. Bauer has repeatedly said that everything that happened between the two was consensual. He is appealing the suspension. If it is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

