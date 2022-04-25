AP News Summary at 4:46 p.m. EDT

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company

Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers. The outspoken Tesla CEO, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. The risk is that Musk goes too far in his hands off approach, potentially alienating users and advertisers. Shares of Twitter Inc. rose 5% Monday to $51.70 per share, below the $54.20 he offered for the company.

The AP Interview: Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister is urging U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview Monday such a move “is really something that the U.N. is capable to do.” Mariupol is the seaside city where an estimated 100,000 people are trapped. A contingent of Ukrainian fighters are holding out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter. Kuleba also expressed satisfaction with U.S. promises of substantial new aid, but expressed frustration that Kyiv's requests for help take a long time to be fulfilled.

Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against rail and fuel facilities deep inside Ukraine in an apparent attempt to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies. The U.S., meanwhile, is moving to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and says the Western allies’ assistance is making a difference in the 2-month-old war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia is failing in its war aims, and Ukraine is succeeding. Meanwhile, fires have been reported at two oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. Their cause was not immediately known.

Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents. Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

French President Macron reelected: What's happening next?

PARIS (AP) — After winning reelection, French President Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work straight away. His inauguration is expected by May 13, but he will face a crucial parliamentary election in June where he's likely to struggle to keep his majority. The 44-year-old leader plans to quickly head to Berlin, keeping the tradition that newly elected French presidents make their first trip abroad to Germany to celebrate their friendship after multiple wars. Efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine will top the agenda. Macron may also travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Monday, Macron talked to U.S. President Joe Biden about support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids, Michigan, police have identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday. He says he’s doing it in the “interest of transparency” and to reduce speculation. Lyoya’s family and Black leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, had repeatedly called for release of Schurr’s name. The officer has not been charged in the shooting. State police are investigating.

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio's effort to halt her execution has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio’s lawyers for a stay so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court might begin reviewing her case. Lucio had been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial. Jury selection began Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

Depp finishes 4 days on stand; filed lawsuit to 'fight back'

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp has concluded a grueling four days on the witness stand in his libel suit against his ex-wife. In testimony Monday in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, Depp told jurors in a calm voice that he filed his suit against Amber Heard because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation. Just hours earlier they heard audio clips of him berating his wife with coarse vulgarities. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.

Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of President Joe Biden's eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. Republican committee members and staff have discussed analyzing specific messages found on Hunter Biden's laptop and financial transactions. They have also discussed issuing congressional subpoenas to foreign entities involved in paying Hunter Biden. And one key lawmaker recently asked intelligence officials what they know about allegations Russia was behind the release of the laptop.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0