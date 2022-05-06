AP News Summary at 4:53 p.m. EDT

50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian government officials say 50 more civilians have been rescued from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol where Ukrainian fighters have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the port city. The Russian Interdepartmental Humanitarian Response Center, a government agency, issued a statement saying 11 children were among the 50 people rescued from the Azovstal steel plant and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, confirmed that 50 “women, children and elderly people” managed to leave the sprawling complex, and she and the Russian agency said rescue efforts would continue on Saturday.

'We're so sorry': Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100 civilians have finally emerged from the bombarded Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in the ruined city of Mariupol. Interviewed by The Associated Press, they offered the clearest picture yet of their two months living in the center of hell. It is a story of deprivation and fear deep under the earth; in the dank darkness, they felt themselves rot and watched others die. But it is also a tale of quiet heroism. “We’re so sorry,” one evacuating family told civilians staying behind as they started toward the surface. “Don’t worry,” the others replied. “We’ll follow.”

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

The count of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 is nearing 1 million, and there's a wealth of data making clear which groups have been hit the hardest. More than 700,000 people 65 and older died. Men died at higher rates than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. Yet an unequal burden fell on Black, Hispanic and Native American people considering the younger average age of minority communities. Racial gaps narrowed between surges then widened again with each new wave. Most deaths happened in urban counties, but rural areas paid a high price at times.

In abortion fight, conservatives push to end all exceptions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. But now roughly 20 states have abortion bans in the works without some of those exceptions. The shift comes as the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the nationwide right to abortion this summer. Troy Newman with the national anti-abortion group Operation Rescue, says exceptions for rape and incest and to protect a pregnant woman's life were only included in previous legislation to appease centrists.

Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 8, injures 40

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak has blown away outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, killing at least eight people and injuring 40. Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma that no tourists had been staying at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations. Officials say about a dozen people are missing and that searchers are hunting for people who may be trapped. An elementary school next door was evacuated after the blast, with no reports of student injuries. The blast happened as Cuba tries to revive its important tourism sector.

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him. Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda. A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for the pair. Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season

PHOENIX (AP) — Missing star center Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury open the season at home against the Las Vegas Aces. As the Mercury and the rest of WNBA move forward in the 2022 season, Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, with no timetable for her release. Griner was detained on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The WNBA will honor Griner with a floor decal with her initials on her No. 42 in arenas across the league as she continues to be detained.

What they wore: Amish Country exhibit spotlights sex abuse

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — A small exhibit delivered a big message in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home to the nation's largest Amish community. Thirteen simple outfits from victims of sexual assault hung from a clothesline, attesting to the reality that child sexual abuse is a serious problem among the Amish, Mennonites and similar groups known for their plain dress. The moving display challenged the myth that sexual assault can be blamed on what a victim was wearing. In the words of one organizer and abuse survivor, “It was never about the clothes.” The exhibit was part of a conference in late April raising awareness about abuse.

Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Over the past three decades, birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s. That's according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother's Day. Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift. Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.

Jill Biden brings thanks, ketchup to US troops in Romania

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania (AP) — Jill Biden has thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania, where they are serving as a check against Russian aggression. Biden on Friday opened a four-day trip to Europe to learn about the refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Before meeting with refugees, she helped serve dinner to U.S. service members and they cheered her timely delivery of ketchup. The condiment is in short supply on the base. Biden also participated in a virtual story time reading for the son of a staff sergeant. She will spend Mother's Day meeting with displaced families in a Slovakian village on the border with Ukraine.

