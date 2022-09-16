AP News Summary at 4:50 p.m. EDT

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday. The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack against Ukraine despite its latest counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that there was no need to revise it. Putin says “we aren’t in a rush,” adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Russian forces to withdraw from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week, Putin replied: “Let’s how it develops and how it ends.”

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. An immigration attorney says the migrants had "no idea of where they were going or where they were.” Providing little or no information is part of the plan. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Before going to the wealthy Massachusetts island, a woman in San Antonio showered them with gifts and promised jobs and housing.

King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament. So many have shown up that authorities called a temporary halt Friday to others joining the miles-long queue. The waiting line reopened late Friday afternoon. Still the British government warned the waiting time to see the queen's coffin had climbed to more than 24 hours. King Charles III on Friday visited Llandaff Cathedral in Wales for a prayer service in honor of his late mother. Later in the evening, Charles and his three siblings stood vigil around queen's flag-draped coffin in London.

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — The revelation earlier this week that federal prosecutors are involved in investigations of suspected voting system breaches across the U.S. is fueling questions about the security of voting machines just two months before the midterm elections. Security breaches at election offices in Colorado, Georgia and Michigan have been sometimes aided by local officials who allowed unauthorized access to people who copied software and hard drive data, and in several cases shared it publicly. Security experts say the breaches by themselves have not necessarily increased threats to the November elections, but say they increase the possibility that rogue election workers could access election equipment to launch attacks.

Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature won't try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge. The decision essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal, although the Republican sponsor says he may push a revised measure next year. The judge gave the Republican leaders until Friday to decide if they wanted their lawyers to intervene after the state attorney general refused to defend the law. The judge agreed with the ACLU and press groups that it violates the First Amendment and temporarily blocked it last week. The groups will now seek a permanent injunction.

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Mississippi's capital, and the state will stop handing out free bottled water on Saturday. But the crisis isn't over. Water pressure still hasn't been fully restored in Jackson, and some residents say their tap water still comes out looking dirty and smelling like sewage. Carey Wooten says even her dog won't drink it. Jackson's treatment plants need billions in repairs, the mayor says. Many blame systemic racism as the root cause. The tax base plummeted after white people moved to the suburbs in response to school desegregation, and government policies denied resources to the Black and poor people who stayed in the city.

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday. The Nasdaq lost almost 1% and the Dow lost almost half a percent. FedEx had its biggest loss on record after saying a sharp dropoff in its business had worsened in recent weeks. Markets were already on edge because of stubbornly high inflation as well as the higher interest rates being used to fight it, which will slow the economy.

After serious breach, Uber says services operational

The ride-hailing service Uber says all its services are operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach. It says there is no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data such as trip history. A hacker, who appears to have been working alone, announced the breach on Thursday after apparently tricking an Uber employee into providing credentials. Screenshots the hacker shared with security researchers indicate they obtained full access to the cloud-based systems where Uber stores sensitive customer and financial data. It is not known how much data the hacker took.