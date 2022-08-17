AP News Summary at 4:51 a.m. EDT

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been defeated in a GOP primary. She fell Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by the former president, in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. Cheney is describing her loss as the beginning of a new chapter, telling supporters that “our work is far from over.” She says she "will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. It’s not clear how much the former New York mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump will be willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified that he’s a target of the investigation. Any questioning that does happen Wednesday will take place behind closed doors because the special grand jury proceedings are secret.

Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents who have fled the Russian-occupied city of Kherson say conditions in the Black Sea port just north of the Crimean Peninsula have become increasingly grim. The southern city was the first to fall to Russia’s invasion. But Kherson remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine’s efforts to save its vital access to the sea. Residents describe a heavy-handed effort by Moscow to establish permanent control in the city and region by pressuring residents to take Russian citizenship, effectively banning use of the Ukrainian currency and installing pro-Kremlin authorities. Locals who have been waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive have decided to flee the city. But that option is increasingly getting more difficult and expensive.

Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s most sacred river is also its most polluted. In the capital, Kathmandu, raw sewage is dumped directly into the Bagmati River, and heaps of garbage are tossed in from along the banks. Once sparkling and clear, today the river's waters are black and sludgy, undrinkable and unsuitable for even cleaning. During the dry months, an overwhelming stench pervades the area by the river. Volunteers gather each weekend to pick up garbage, and the government is building canals to divert sewage from the river. But some environmentalists and people who live along the holy Bagmati aren't optimistic those efforts can make a significant impact.

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her Trump-endorsed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, Republican Sarah Palin was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Under a voter-approved elections process, party primaries have been replaced with open primaries in which the top four vote-getters in each race advance to the general election. Ranked voting is being used in general elections. Murkowski and Tshibaka earned two of the slots in the Senate race. The other two were too early to call. In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich advanced to the November election, with the fourth spot too early to call.

South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North fired two suspected cruise missiles toward the sea in the latest display of an expanding arsenal. Yoon called Wednesday for Pyongyang to return to diplomacy aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. Yoon said South Korea doesn’t desire political change in North Korea that’s brought by force and called for diplomacy aimed at building sustainable peace between the rivals. Yoon’s comments came days after he proposed an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program.

Article on 'fat' Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An article in The Economist about the prevalence of obesity among Arab women has triggered torrid criticism on social media, as well as a defamation lawsuit from an Iraqi actress whose photo was used to illustrate how Arab women are more prone to putting on weight. Twitter users blasted the report as misogynistic. Local rights groups issued denunciations. Some Arab writers were appalled by what they described as demeaning stereotypes and centuries-old prejudices. While activists and analysts acknowledge an epidemic of obesity in the Arab world, the case of actress Enas Taleb and ensuing uproar has thrown a light on the issue of body-shaming that is deeply rooted yet rarely discussed in the region.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.

Scientists warn of dire effects as Mediterranean heats up

MADRID (AP) — Climate scientists are warning of dire consequences for the Mediterranean Sea's marine life as it burns up in a series of severe heat waves. Scientists say they are witnessing exceptional temperature hikes ranging from 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) to 5 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) above the norm for this time of year. Marine heat waves are caused by ocean currents building up areas of warm water. Weather systems and heat in the atmosphere can also pile on degrees to the water’s temperature. Marine heat waves are longer and more frequent and more intense because of human-induced climate change.

EXPLAINER: Dueling views remain a year after Afghan pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after America’s tumultuous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, assessments of its impact are divided — and largely along partisan lines. Critics slam the August 2021 evacuation of more than 120,000 American citizens, Afghans and others as poorly planned and badly executed. They say the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces opened the door to a resurgence of al-Qaida and Islamic State militants in the country. Supporters counter that it was time to end America’s longest war and that leaving forces in the country would risk their lives and gain little.