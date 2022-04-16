AP News Summary at 5:14 p.m. EDT

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. The strikes on Saturday were a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Army trainers are using lessons learned from the Russian war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China. The role-players in this month’s exercise at a training center in California's Mojave Desert speak Russian and the enemy force is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack. In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.

'I feel so lost': The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhiked daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son's body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled. Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the first weeks of the war only to find it had taken their children. She spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his was just one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance. Finally she buried him on Saturday in a field under a cast-iron sky.

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The medicinal use of hallucinogenic mushrooms is making inroads in U.S. states as military veterans advocate for the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs, including in conservative states like Utah, Texas and Oklahoma. At least four states have approved studying their medicinal properties in the last two years and several U.S. cities have also decriminalized so-called magic mushrooms. Oregon is the first, and so far only, state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient found in certain mushrooms. But studying them has gotten approval not only in blue states like Hawaii, Connecticut and Maryland but also GOP-led Utah, Texas, and Oklahoma, where the state House passed a bill this year.

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) — Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

Sacramento shootout that killed 6 detailed in court filing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents provide for the first time a detailed account of how a deadly gunfight over an unspecified gang dispute unfolded in downtown Sacramento earlier this month. The shootout left 6 dead and a dozen wounded. Documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's office name others involved in the shootout beyond the three suspects identified by police. Three of the men involved were among the dead. Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and one of the deceased Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members. The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings.

12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people have been shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre was random. Holbrook said no fatalities have been reported but that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition. Police urged anyone still sheltering inside the mall to call 911 so that authorities could find them.

Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” in an Easter vigil homily in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and three Ukrainian lawmakers. At the end of his homily Saturday, the pontiff directly addressed directly Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov and the lawmakers. Francis told them that “in this darkness of war, in the cruelty, we are all praying for you and with you this night.” Fedorov was abducted and held for five days by Russian troops after they occupied his strategic southern city. He and the lawmakers have been visiting European capitals, seeking more aid for their war-torn nation.

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “cake” was made from frozen fruit juice, sweet potatoes, carrots and sugar cane and it lasted about 15 minutes once giant panda mama Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of it. The National Zoo’s most famous tenants had an enthusiastic breakfast Saturday in front of adoring crowds as the zoo celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government. In addition to hailing the 1972 agreement sparked by President Richard Nixon’s landmark visit to China, Saturday’s celebration also highlighted the success of the global giant panda breeding program, which has helped bring the bears back from the brink of extinction.

Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — The short documentary video opens with a high school student explaining how human waste flows up from the ground and floods an area where he and his friends eat lunch. In the eight-minute video with background music and captions of key quotes, a half-dozen students at Druid Hills High School use iPhones to document the classrooms, hallways and bathrooms that are crumbling around them. The video, which has more than 26,000 views on YouTube, has prompted outrage among some parents in the suburban area east of Atlanta who want repairs made. The DeKalb County School Board on Monday is expected to consider renovations for the high school.

