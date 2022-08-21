AP News Summary at 4:54 a.m. EDT

Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities have ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters Sunday that the siege ended around midnight and that security forces had rescued many civilians trapped at the hotel. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It's almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought

CHONGQING, China (AP) — China's agriculture ministry says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain. Meanwhile, factories in the southwest waited to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. An official newspaper quoted the agriculture minister as saying the government will take steps to “ensure the autumn grain harvest,” which is 75% of China’s annual total. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down to conserve power for homes as air-conditioning demand soared in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Ukraine’s front line, a fight to save premature babies

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, there's just one. The Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital's only remaining neonatologist lives there, half the time joined by her 3-year-old son. Doctors say the stress of war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications. When air-raid sirens sound, they remain at work since the newborns in the hospital’s above-ground incubation ward can't be disconnected from lifesaving machines. The doctors say the the journey west to a maternity hospital outside the war zone also remains too risky for the area's pregnant women.

Daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist killed in car blast

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say the daughter of a nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” died in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine. Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad. The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father.

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing political headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, and that's making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as Republicans decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

On Chile rivers, Native spirituality and development clash

MELIPEUCO, Chile (AP) — For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10 percent of its population, a pristine river like the Truful Truful, flowing from a lava field under an Andean volcano, is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche communities by the Truful Truful, the Pilmaiquen River and across the country’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants that they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. But as Chile readies to vote on a new constitution highlighting Indigenous rights, spirituality and ideology get entangled.

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country's high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that's been enabled by Biden's policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation's low unemployment rate.

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have reported shooting down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its attacks in Ukraine's north and south. In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, authorities said local air defenses shot down a drone above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was the second drone incident at the headquarters in three weeks. A Russian-installed official said “attacks by small drones” also triggered air defenses in western Crimea. The Ukrainian military said it had destroyed a prized Russian radar system in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.