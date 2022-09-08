AP News Summary at 4:55 a.m. EDT

Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced people to shelter in place has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Whitehaven neighborhood. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings across Memphis. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook. Police said Kelly was arrested when he crashed during a high speed chase. Police did not discuss a motive or release the identities of those killed or wounded

Canada's horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. Police hope Wednesday's stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims’ families. One official says 32-year-oldid Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia. Russia immediately dismissed the claim as “fantasy,” calling it the latest invention in a Western disinformation campaign. The charge was made Wednesday at a Security Council session called by the United States and Albania to discuss Russia’s so-called “filtration operations.” That involves Ukrainians voluntarily fleeing the war in their homeland and those being forced to go to Russia passing through “filtration points” where treatment allegedly ranges from interrogations and strip searches to being yanked aside, tortured and sent to a Russian detention center.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

UK's Truss to announce plan to tame soaring energy bills

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to announce how her new government aims to ease the burden of soaring energy bills that have left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter. Truss is due to make a statement Thursday in the House of Commons. She is expected to impose a cap on bills that are skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit. Without a cap, bills will hit 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year for the average household next month The cost of capping prices could exceed 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), but Truss has rejected opposition calls to impose a windfall tax on oil companies.

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Oak Park, Ill. (AP) — In May, police got a tip and arrested student Keyon Robinson with a gun on his high school campus in suburban Chicago. Robinson he says he brought the gun in a backpack for protection after fighting with a relative. He faces felony charges. He's now 19 and calls his decision senseless. His attorney is seeking a deferred judgment because it’s a first offense. Meanwhile, his school is tightening security, as it tries to reassure a worried community. While school shootings with multiple victims grab headlines, data show that gun incidents like this one are more typical. Most shootings in and around schools result from fights that escalate. Robinson's case highlights a larger debate for students and schools around security and second chances.

Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Conservation plan highlights Arabs' fraught ties to Israel

HILF, Israel (AP) — An Israeli conservation plan to erect a wildlife corridor on Bedouin land in northern Israel is angering local communities. They see the initiative as a threat to their traditional way of life as well as an affront to their service to the state. Unlike most Palestinian citizens of Israel, many Bedouins serve in the police or military. They say the plan is in line with other steps taken by nationalist Israeli governments against the country's Arab minority in recent years that have deepened a sense of estrangement and tested the community’s already brittle ties to the state.

Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26. The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes. Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.