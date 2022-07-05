AP News Summary at 4:57 a.m. EDT

6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Authorities said 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt. The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Independence Day celebrations in the United States have been rattled by a shooting that left at least six people dead at a parade in Illinois. The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Police say at least 30 other people were wounded in the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Authorities brought a person of interest into custody Monday evening. The latest mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

High cost of Russia gains in Ukraine could limit new advance

After more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed full control over one of the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s rout of the last remaining bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its seizure of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine. There are signs Russia is sustaining heavy losses. That raises doubts about whether Moscow’s forces and their separatist allies are ready to quickly thrust deeper into Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas.

A survivor of the migrant trailer: 'They couldn't breathe'

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week in Texas. The 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital says it was already hot on June 27 when stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer. Cardona Tomás was near the door hours later when she lost consciousness. She awakened in a San Antonio hospital.

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs

After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion that’s been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where abortion is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies. But they gave no details on how they will do this and it’s not clear if they will be able to — legally — while protecting employees’ privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.

Ukraine's shadow: Deadly crises like Somalia starved of aid

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from longer-running humanitarian crises. Somalia is perhaps the most vulnerable as thousands die of hunger amid the driest drought in decades. Aid funding for Somalia is less than half of last year’s level as donors, overwhelmingly from the West, have sent more than $1.7 billion to respond to the war in Europe. The Norwegian Refugee Council secretary general tells The Associated Press he's “angry and ashamed" watching under-resourced aid workers in Somalia forced to make “horrific” choices about which desperately hungry people to help.

Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians displaced in Borodyanka near the capital wonder what will happen to their war-damaged homes. Russian troops retreated from the area around Kyiv in late March. But authorities say they left behind 16,000 damaged residential buildings in the Bucha region where Borodyanka is located. There are 257 people living in a shipping container camp for displaced people in Borodyanka’s camp with 35% of them older residents. The camp's coordinator says that he expects two containers for 160 people to be added this month. But even this isn’t enough. He has 700 families waiting.

Sydney floods burden 50,000 around Australia's largest city

RICHMOND, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people. Officials said Tuesday emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said 50,000 people in and around Sydney were given evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes. That's up from 32,000 on Monday. Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing a fourth flood emergency in 16 months to parts of the city of 5 million people.

Drone search resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Rescuers using drones are resuming the search for an estimated 13 people unaccounted-for following an avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers. After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the avalanche site on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano in the Italian Alps. A huge chunk of the glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. At least seven people were killed, and a further 13 remain unaccounted-for, officials said.

In Kashmir, 'conscious music' tests India’s limits on speech

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A burgeoning form of resistance music laced with religious metaphors is fast taking wing in Kashmir, a disputed region divided between rivals India and Pakistan. Known as “conscious music,” it's a blend of progressive Sufi rock and hip hop and draws elements from Islam and spiritual poetry. It's an assertive political expression in a place mired in decades of conflict — the songs have become a rallying cry for youths to use music to challenge Indian control. The fusion also seeks to bridge tensions between Muslim traditions and modernism in a region that in many ways still clings to its conservative past.

