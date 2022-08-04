AP News Summary at 4:58 a.m. EDT

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

EXPLAINER: Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?

BEIJING (AP) — China is staging live-fire military drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory. China has warned aircraft and ships to avoid the areas during the exercises, which run through Sunday. The drills appear to be a rehearsal of a potential blockade and invasion of the island that would likely draw in Taiwan's chief supporter, the U.S., and American allies including Japan and Australia. China's 2 million-strong military is the world's largest and its navy has more ships than the U.S. Taiwan's armed forces can't compare in numbers, but it has vowed to resist coercive measures to impose Chinese Communist Party rule.

In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met South Korean political leaders in Seoul on Thursday but avoided making public comments on cross-Strait relations that could have further increased regional tensions. She met South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament on Thursday. After that hour-long meeting, Pelosi spoke about the bilateral alliance, forged in blood during the 1950-53 Korean War, and legislative efforts to support a push to boost ties, but didn’t mention her Taiwan visit or the Chinese protests.

US says Russia aims to fabricate evidence in prison deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials believe Russia is working to fabricate evidence concerning last week’s deadly strike on a facility housing prisoners of war in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia is looking to plant false evidence to make it appear that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the July 29 attack on Olenivka Prison that left 53 dead and wounded dozens more, a U.S. official familiar with the intelligence finding told The Associated Press. Russia has claimed that Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian military denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka.

Months into war, Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce

PRAGUE (AP) — Nearly six months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many refugees are still struggling to find jobs in their European Union host countries, despite the EU's streamlined process for Ukrainians to live and work in its 27 member nations. Faced with language barriers and unable to prove their education or professional expertise, many have had to settle for jobs far below those they left behind, with highly educated professionals working as hotel housekeepers or as bartenders. The fact that many refugees are women with children has also made it more difficult for some to join the workforce. Even so, few complain as rights groups note that refugees from other war-torn regions have even fewer options.

Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's drug case in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Closing arguments in Brittney Griner’s cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday. That's nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. A conviction appears almost certain — given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants — and Griner has acknowledged that there were vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. Still, Russian judges have considerable latitude on sentencing. It’s not clear when the verdict will be announced. If the two-time Olympic gold medalist does not go free, attention will turn to the high-stakes possibility of a prisoner swap.

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands he was irresponsible to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and he now believes it was “100% real.” The jury in Austin, Texas, began deliberating Wednesday how much the conspiracy theorist and Infowars host owes the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. Testimony wrapped up with Jones telling the jurors that any compensation above $2 million would sink his Texas-based company. Jones also acknowledged that he was wrong to push false claims that the massacre didn’t happen. The parents suing Jones testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn't suffice and that Jones must be held accountable. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Analysis: Iran now speaking openly on nuclear bomb prospects

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian officials now speak openly about something long denied by Tehran as it enriches uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material: The Islamic Republic is ready to build an atomic weapon at will. The remarks could be bluster to force more bargaining-table concessions from the U.S. without planning to seek the bomb. Or, as analysts warn, Iran could reach a point like North Korea did some 20 years ago where it decides having the ultimate weapon outweighs any further international sanctions. All this could be put to the test Thursday, as Iran, the U.S. and the European Union prepare for a snap summit that appears to be a last-ditch effort in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

Palestinians left in tense limbo by Israeli expulsion order

AL-FAKHEET, West Bank (AP) — Some 1,000 Palestinians are at risk of expulsion from an arid region of the occupied West Bank that the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. Israel’s Supreme Court upheld their expulsion in May after a two-decade legal battle. Most residents have remained in place since the ruling, even as Israeli security forces periodically roll in to demolish structures. But they could be forced out at any time, and rights groups fear Israel will do it gradually to evade international scrutiny. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians want it to be the main part of their future state.

"Stray" cat video game brings some benefits to real cats

NEW YORK (AP) — A new video game sensation that features an adventurous feline has resonated with cat lovers and some of them are using the game to raise money for real cats. The game called “Stray” from Annapurna Interactive launched in July. Gamers are playing the game live and using online fundraising platforms to benefit cat rescue and adoption organizations. The company also partnered with two shelters to raffle off copies of the game. Brendan Gepson of the Nebraska Humane Society said they raised $7,000 through the raffle and many of the donors were new to them. He said the whole culture of the game is about a love of cats.