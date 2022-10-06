AP News Summary at 4:59 a.m. EDT

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles into its eastern waters after the U.S. redeployed an aircraft carrier in response to the North’s earlier launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea’s continued launches were “absolutely intolerable.” The launches Tuesday were North Korea’s sixth round of weapons tests in less than two weeks, adding to a record number of missile launches this year that has been condemned by the United States and other countries. Thursday’s launches came as the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan returned to waters east of South Korea.

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned military mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.

Thai police: More than 30 killed in childcare center attack

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say more than 30 people, primarily children, were killed in a shooting at a childcare center in the country's northeast. They say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu and killed 30 people before taking his own life. A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office says 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer. Further details are not immediately available.

Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 17 dead

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Two boats carrying migrants have sunk in separate incidents in Greek waters. The coast guard said 16 of the bodies were young African women, while one was a young man. They had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Several hundred kilometers to the west, locals pulled survivors to safety up steep cliffs by rope as others were buffeted by waves as they waited their turn on tiny areas of rock at the bottom.

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the award is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” The 75-year-old was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state. Last year’s prize went to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional leader says seven Russian rockets have slammed into residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia. Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation. The city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is expected to visit Kyiv this week to discuss the situation at the power plant.

‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That's according to a Guttmacher Institute analysis released Thursday. The institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. The analysis examines the impact of state laws on access to abortion in the 100 days since that landmark decision on June 24. As of October 2, there were no providers offering abortions in 14 of these 15 states. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 to 13.

Babies in Tigray dying at 4 times pre-war levels, study says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for over 5 million people. That's according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and small children are succumbing to deprivation during the conflict. Almost two years have passed since the war cast the Tigray region into twilight, with basic services such as phone, internet and banking severed. United Nations-backed investigators last month said Ethiopia's government is using “starvation of civilians” as a weapon of war.

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

MONDOLIKO, Indonesia (AP) — For years, the tide would flood Asiyah's home along the northern coast of Java, Indonesia. Rising seas and stronger tides as an effect of climate change had destroyed her village's crops and washed away dirt paths people walked along. She and her family eventually abandoned their home and moved to drier land, becoming climate migrants as many of their neighbors had before them. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate.