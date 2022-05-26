AP News Summary at 4:59 p.m. EDT

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers. The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

Daughter and her best friends 'are all gone now,' dad says

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but her father described her as a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Javier Cazares says, “they are all gone.” The girls were among 19 students killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday at the school in the southwestern Texas town and began to kill. Their families can only cling to memories, and each other.

Biden to console families in Uvalde, press for action

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House says the Bidens will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community leaders, religious leaders and victims’ families. Jean-Pierre, the parent of an elementary school student, delivered an impassioned plea at the White House for lawmakers to come together to address gun violence.

Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing the West to lift sanctions over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. Britain accused Moscow of trying to hold the world ransom and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. The war, including a Russian blockade of its ports, has prevented much of that flow. Many of those ports are now heavily mined. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tried to put the blame for the crisis squarely on Western sanctions.

Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices. A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe. Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

CEO pay rose 17% in 2021 as profits soared; workers trailed

NEW YORK (AP) — Pay for CEOs who run the biggest U.S. companies soared 17.1% last year, up to a median of $14.5 million. That's according to the AP's annual pay survey conducted with Equilar. Such raises tower over the 4.4% gain in wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers. The raises for many rank-and-file workers also failed to keep up with inflation, which reached 7% last year. CEO pay took off as stock prices and profits rebounded sharply and the economy roared out of its brief 2020 recession. Because much of a CEO’s compensation is tied to such performance, their pay gains zoomed higher after years of mostly moderating growth.

Dominant coronavirus mutant contains ghost of pandemic past

The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.

'No future for babies:' 842 US-bound Haitians end up in Cuba

VILLA CLARA, Cuba (AP) — Some of the more than 840 Haitians who tried to reach the United States in a boat but ended up in Cuba say Thursday that they fled violence in their country and were charged thousands of dollars by smugglers who ushered them onto a dilapidated boat and later abandoned them at sea.. Cuban authorities say it is the largest single arrival of people from Haiti on the Cuban coast amid an increasing exodus caused by gang violence and other problems there. The 842 people were rescued Tuesday by the Cuban coast guard and other government services in the vicinity of Caibarién in Villa Clara province.

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67. An official at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue. Liotta’s publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn’t wake up Thursday morning. Liotta's most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came in 1990.

Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The U.K. charges were announced as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The charges followed a review of the evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police. Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015. Spacey didn’t respond to reporters as he left the New York courthouse.

