AP News Summary at 5:00 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from state and local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumed Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers were also key witnesses. The panel is focused on Trump's pressuring battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is turning to former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on state and local officials to overturn his 2020 election loss. In its fourth hearing this month, the panel is examining how Trump focused on a few swing states, directly urging officials to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory or find additional votes for himself. That campaign was part of a larger scheme that also involved dozens of lawsuits, pressure on Department of Justice officials and, eventually, lobbying Vice President Mike Pence to reject Biden’s win at the congressional electoral count on Jan. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response “an abject failure.” He says police radios did not work within the school and that school diagrams officers used were wrong.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia. The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill. It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May. The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers say they have an agreement at hand on a bipartisan gun violence bill. That would potentially tee up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told reporters Tuesday that a final agreement on the package was at hand. And Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says negotiators have reached agreement. The measure would make background checks tougher for the youngest gun buyers and bolster spending for school safety and mental health programs.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump against a candidate whom Trump previously endorsed. Congressman Mo Brooks was a staunch Trump supporter when he lost the former president's endorsement in part for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election. Trump then chose to back retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's former chief of staff, Katie Britt. Other states conducting elections Tuesday are Virginia and Georgia. In Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking reelection amid concerns over rising crime.

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the NFL's investigation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing or assaulting them during appointments when he played for Houston. The attorney for all 24 women said paperwork has been filed to close 20 of the cases. However, he still faces discipline from the league. An official told AP “settling doesn’t give someone a pass” and indicated a lengthy suspension remains in order. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn’t concluded.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is celebrating that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend. Biden on Tuesday visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to what had been the last major age group ineligible for vaccines. Biden is hailing it as an important a pandemic milestone that that will support the country’s recovery. While anyone age 6 months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.

JERUSALEM (AP) — In a 10-year political career, Yair Lapid has transformed himself from upstart political novice to feisty opposition leader to the savvy operator who toppled longtime leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Next week, he is expected to assume his biggest role yet — as Israel’s new prime minister. Following the government’s decision Monday to dissolve parliament, Lapid is set to take office as caretaker prime minister until elections in the fall. His swearing-in ceremony begins a critical period for Lapid, who will try to convince the public that he is worthy of leading the nation as he takes on a resurgent Netanyahu.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money. The 6-3 outcome Tuesday could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that have so far not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education. The most immediate effect of the court’s ruling beyond Maine probably will be in nearby Vermont, which has a similar program. The decision is the latest in a line of rulings from the Supreme Court that have favored religion-based discrimination claims.

