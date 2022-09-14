AP News Summary at 5:02 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a rare foray outside Ukraine's capital and highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Hand on heart, Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise above the recaptured city of Izium on Wednesday. Russian forces left the city last week as Kyiv’s soldiers advanced in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Prosecutors found six bodies with traces of torture in recently retaken villages there. Moscow’s rout was its largest military defeat since Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv area early in the war. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin he sees no signs from the Kremlin of any regrets.

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time, her casket borne to Westminster Hall by a horse-drawn gun carriage in a somber procession. Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow. At Westminster Hall, crowds shuffled in two lines past her coffin well into the night. Many bowed or curtseyed and some were in tears. Hundreds of thousands expected to pay their respects. The queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

From carmakers to refiners, industries brace for rail strike

Carmakers say buyers might not get the vehicle they want on time, commuter rail lines could see service disrupted, and shipments from everything from oil to livestock feed could be disrupted. Those are just a few of the wide-ranging impacts a walkout by U.S. rail workers would have on the country's industries and economy. A strike could happen if the railroads and unions can't settle their differences before an early Friday walkout deadline.

Stocks manage to post modest gains after a wobbly day

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of veering between gains and losses. The tentative trading came a day after the market’s worst drop in two years, which was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession. The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just slightly in the green and the Nasdaq composite added about three-quarters of a percent. A report on inflation at the wholesale level showed prices are still rising rapidly. It echoed a report on inflation at the consumer level a day earlier.

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters with disabilities are celebrating a win after a federal judge, citing the Voting Rights Act, ruled that they may get assistance returning their ballots. Several voters sued after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on whether they could. While that resolved the issue in Wisconsin, disabled voters elsewhere may not be so lucky. As Republicans have pushed to tighten voting restrictions amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election, the voting rights of people with disabilities have sometimes been harmed. They are pushing back, with legal challenges in at least eight states that make it difficult or impossible for people with certain disabilities to vote.

Texts: Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and was spent on a new volleyball facility at a university both men attended. The 2017 texts show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” with the plan. Bryant's left office in 2020. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging that they misspent welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

WHO: COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus deaths last week was the lowest reported number in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world had never been in a better position to stop COVID-19. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said deaths fell by 22% in the past week, at just over 11,000 reported worldwide. Still, the WHO warned that relaxed testing and surveillance means that many cases are going unnoticed.

Officials probing whether Northeastern explosion was staged

BOSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials says authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident. One official said investigators identified inconsistencies in the employee’s statement and became skeptical because his injuries didn’t match wounds typically consistent with an explosion. The officials could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Northeastern staff member said late Tuesday that the hard plastic case exploded on the campus in Boston, causing minor injuries.