AP News Summary at 5:03 p.m. EDT

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that the Justice Department has been notified. She says, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.” The Jan. 6 committee has revealed details of an “unhinged” late-night meeting at the White House as defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggested the military seize state voting machines. At Tuesday's hearing, the panel also highlighted the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker said was Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.

Jan. 6 takeaways: Extremists and 'screaming' in Trump meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are laying out the origins of the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They are using video testimony and live witnesses to describe former President Donald Trump’s “call to action” in a December tweet, plans by far-right extremist groups to descend on Washington and efforts by White House advisers to urge the president to drop his false claims of election fraud. At its seventh public hearing, the Jan. 6 panel is not only detailing the plans of extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers ahead of the attack, but is keeping its focus on what was happening inside the White House at the time.

White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible and wearing masks indoors. The warning comes as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country. The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors pressed the importance of getting booster doses, and says people shouldn't wait until the fall when vaccines targeted at the variants in addition to the original strain.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation. Two of the men — lawyer Eyvin Hernandez from California and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government freed two other Americans following a meeting with U.S. officials in Caracas. The latest arrests come amid efforts by the Biden administration to unwind the Trump-era policy of punishing Maduro for what they consider his trampling on Venezuela’s democracy.

'These people must be saved': Ukrainians train in combat aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ilona Khomenko was widowed nearly two months ago when her husband died in fighting in Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Now she’s looking to make a difference on the battlefield. Khomenko is helping to train soldiers and civilians in combat first aid to help save lives as Russia’s war in Ukraine is well into its fifth month. The training is mostly based in Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Up to 100 people attend each day. So far Khomenko and others have taught more than 5,000 people simple rules that can save their lives.

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

Researchers at New York University transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs. The newest experiments come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig's heart to save a dying Maryland man. Tests with the deceased may prove an important stepping stone as regulators consider whether to allow rigorous studies of pig heart or kidney transplants in living patients.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

Rich nations caused climate harm to poorer ones, study says

A new study published Tuesday calculates just how much climate-related loss richer countries have caused poorer countries through their carbon emissions. The figures, published in the journal Climactic Change by two Dartmouth College professors, quantify what scientists, officials and activists have long called the inequity in national climate histories with the rich nations benefiting and the poor ones hurting. But some in the climate community say that more than information is needed to enact the change needed to make rich countries pay for loss and damage they've caused poor countries through emitting carbon.

Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, like “This Is Us” and “black-ish” walking away forever limply and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was nominated for best variety special and best directing for a variety special despite criticism over its anti-transgender comments. And Hulu’s buzzy true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building” was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing, outstanding comedy and stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.