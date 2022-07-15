AP News Summary at 5:04 p.m. EDT

Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with crown prince

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

'Robbed of the most precious thing': Missile kills Liza, 4

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother in central Ukraine when a Russian missile rained down from the sky. She never made it to the appointment. Now the images that tell the story of her life and its end are touching hearts worldwide. Liza, wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, was among 23 people killed in Thursday’s missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the dozens injured. Shortly before the explosion, Dmytrieva had posted a video on social media showing her daughter happily walking through the city. After the missile strike, Ukraine’s emergency services shared photos showing her body next to her blood-stained stroller. The video and photos have gone viral.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition leader, who will seek the presidency next week, is vowing to “listen to the people” who are struggling through the island nation’s worst economic crisis. He also says he will hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters. In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in parliament, he would ensure that “an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs” in Sri Lanka. The former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, slipped away aboard a military plane Wednesday before arriving in Singapore. His resignation was officially announced Friday.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seems to have bowed to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package. Biden is telling Democrats to quickly push the measure through Congress so families can “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden’s statement comes hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress’ more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month’s recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings. The delay follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of the news Thursday of Ivana Trump’s death. There are no new dates for the depositions. A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney declined to comment.

Watchdog briefs Jan. 6 panel on erased Secret Service texts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security has briefed all nine members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack about a report that found the Secret Service deleted texts from around Jan. 6. That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private briefing. The closed-door briefing Friday comes days after the office sent a letter to members of Congress stating that Secret Service agents erased messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. A spokesman for the Secret Service immediately objected to the letter and says the agency has been complying with the investigation.

Rescued Oklahoma tigers get care in California and new home

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two neglected tigers rescued from a long-shuttered roadside Oklahoma tourist attraction are starting new lives more than 1,000 miles away at California’s Oakland Zoo after receiving much-needed medical treatment. The female tigers who are now named Lola and Mia were rescued in June from the Oklahoma site that was closed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for multiple animal safety and welfare violations. A concerned citizen alerted the Oakland Zoo that there were underfed big cats still living in small cages at the shuttered roadside zoo without proper care. The animals are receiving medical care and regaining their strength before they move to Oakland Zoo’s newly remodeled tiger exhibit.

5-letter word for fun? Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game

The company that makes some of the world’s most iconic board games including Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue is developing a new one based on Wordle, the obsessively popular digital word-guessing game. Hasbro Inc. and Wordle owner The New York Times announced Thursday that Wordle: The Party Game will be available for purchase in North America in October. In the free online version, players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. The drawback is that it can only be played once per day. The board game will give players the opportunity to play against others, and play as much as they want.