AP News Summary at 5:04 p.m. EST

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin wasn’t present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. As the defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. Later that day, he gave a speech at another event but didn't mention the pullout that was arguably Russia’s most humiliating loss in Ukraine. And he hasn't talked about it since then. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in its war, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others, a tactic he also used during the coronavirus pandemic.

World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Fans are pouring into Qatar to watch and be part of the first World Cup in the Middle East. A last-minute decision to not serve beer with alcohol at stadiums was largely welcomed by the country’s conservative Muslims and shrugged off by giddy fans. Meanwhile, the country's vast Asian labor force also enjoyed the celebrations as the end of the tournament likely will see an economic slowdown. Qatar has faced criticism over its treatment of laborers, though Doha has made changes to its employment laws.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of the software engineers who keep it up and running that programmers who were fired or resigned this week say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over how to proceed by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers then quit after he gave anyone not “extremely hardcore” until Thursday to abandon ship with severance. The newest round of departures means the platform is losing workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins Sunday, one of the busiest events on Twitter.

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep. That's according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. She also told NewsNation on Friday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” Mabbutt’s comments expanded on the autopsy reports released Thursday that concluded the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death. The killings have shaken the community of Moscow. It's an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

EXPLAINER: What Griner may endure in Russian penal system

LONDON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner this week began serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony. She was transferred to a remote facility in Russian region known for its history of Soviet gulags. Griner was sent to the camp after a Russian court rejected her appeal. Her lawyers say she is at the IK-2 women's colony in Mordovia, a region 350 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Moscow. Human rights advocates say the camp houses mostly prisoners convicted of violent crimes. Griner's advocates are hoping that U.S. and Russian negotiators can come up with a prisoner exchange including her.

Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing for her Theranos crimes

A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. After being convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year Holmes’ sentencing marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected books and on TV. The federal government wants the 38-year-old Holmes to be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Holmes is arguing for an 18-month sentence, preferably in home confinement; her lawyers say she deserves more lenient treatment as a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother with another child on the way.

'Viral jambalaya': Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

A rapidly intensifying flu season is straining U.S. hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. The government reported Friday that more than half the states are reporting high or very high levels of flu, unusually high for this early in the season. This is happening when children’s hospitals already are dealing with a surge of illnesses from RSV, a common cause of coldlike symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly. And COVID-19 is still sending people to the hospital. One Atlanta ER doctor describes the mix as a “viral jambalaya.”

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts. That's left millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process. Biden is now facing pressure to extend a pause on payments that started during the pandemic and was supposed to end January 1.

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — During a session at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam told attendees that rich nations should compensate developing countries' climate impacts. Sam's soft voice and direct message cut through the usual dryness of climate negotiations. It was a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that ultimately climate change is about people. Rich nations like the United States have historically contributed the most to climate change because of high greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, poorer nations are often most impacted. During her speech, Sam held up a sign that read, “Payment Overdue."