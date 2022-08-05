AP News Summary at 5:05 p.m. EDT

'What recession?': US employers add 528,000 jobs in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers were reported Friday by the Labor Department. Economists had expected only 250,000 new jobs last month, in a drop-off from June’s revised 398,000. Instead, July proved to be the best month since February.

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China says it is cutting off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of vital issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory — to be annexed by force if necessary. China also is firing missiles in military exercises off the coast of the island. U.S.-China expert Bonnie Glaser warns China may be heading toward changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, with results that are negative for both Taiwan and the U.S.

Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems. It had a price tag of $4 trillion and it stalled in Congress. The slimmer but still substantial compromise package is now on track toward Senate voting this weekend. It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and bringing down deficits. A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounded 55 others. Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel hours later. Israel says it's responding to an “imminent threat” after days of tensions following the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the occupied West Bank. Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack. An Islamic Jihad commander was among those killed Friday, raising the likelihood of a wider conflict. Israel and the Hamas militant group ruling Gaza have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years.

7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say in a news release that seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a house fire. Authorities say a criminal investigation is underway in the fire early Friday in Nescopeck. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7. Nescopeck volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that he realized when he responded to the blaze that the victims were his relatives.

Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An economist says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million. The testimony came Friday in front of a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The same jury already ordered Jones to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis $4.1 million in compensation for defamation. Their attorney asked jurors Friday to award another $145.9 million. Jones' lawyers said less than $300,000 would be fair. Economist Bernard Pettingill, whom the plaintiffs hired to study Jones’ net worth, says records show Jones withdrew $62 million for himself last year.

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

New Mexico officials say a drunk man barreled an SUV through a parade that celebrates Native American culture and that least 15 people were injured, including two Gallup police officers. The state police agency said Friday they have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. The incident stoked fear in the crowd of thousands who lined the parade route in front of businesses selling Native American jewelry, arts and crafts. Police arrested 33-year-old Jeff Irving and said his blood-alcohol content was three times the state's legal limit for driving. Court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf

Indiana House passes abortion ban, sends to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has passed a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state, sending the legislation back to the state Senate to confer on House changes. House members on Friday advanced the near-total abortion ban 62-38 with limited exceptions, including in cases of rape and incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The measure now goes to the Senate. If approved as is, Indiana lawmakers will become the first in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June removing its protected status as a constitutional right. The measure then would go to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he would sign it.

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

'Golden Girls' LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami but it’s also a working restaurant. Reservations have been going fast at the newly opened “The Golden Girls Kitchen.” Thirty years after “The Golden Girls” ended on NBC, fans still can’t let go of the sitcom about four housemates bonding over aging, dating and cheesecake. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and, of course, Miami.