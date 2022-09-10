AP News Summary at 5:06 a.m. EDT

Charles to be officially proclaimed king at royal ceremony

LONDON (AP) — A ceremony has begun to officially proclaim King Charles III as British monarch. A council of senior politicians and officials has gathered at St. James’s Palace in London for Saturday's accession ceremony. It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne. Charles automatically became king when the queen died on Thursday. The accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

'Thank you, ma'am': A singular queen, mourned by her people

LONDON (AP) — Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn a queen they lost this week after she spent 70 years on the throne. But beyond its size, the pilgrimage was remarkable for what it underscored — the many roles that visitors said the monarch occupied in the lives of those she could never know. Flowers, notes and tributes dotted the landscape around the palace on the day that Queen Elizabeth's son, Charles, first addressed the nation as king. And those who brought the memorials in miniature each told a different story about their relationship with their queen. They called her a role model, a dutiful leader and — in recent years — a national grandmother.

Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the fall campaign rapidly approaching, the time-honored tradition of debates as a forum for voters to evaluate candidates may be the latest casualty of the nation’s polarized political climate. For some Republicans, eschewing debates is a chance to sidestep a media structure some in the party deride as biased and align with Donald Trump, who has blasted presidential debates. Some Democrats have pointed to raucous GOP debates from the primary season as a reason to avoid tangling with their opponents.

Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Democratic leaders as part of his vote pushing the party's highest legislative priority across the finish line last month. Now, he's ready to collect. But many environmental advocacy groups and lawmakers are balking. They are asking party leaders to keep legislation to expedite environmental reviews for energy projects out of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running at the end of September. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will combine the two efforts anyway. The divide could test the ability of party leaders to keep enough Democrats in line to avoid a partial government shutdown before the midterms.

US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team have proposed candidates to serve as an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret information found in an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home. Lawyers for Trump say the so-called special master should review all documents seized by the FBI, but the Justice Department says it does not believe the arbiter should be permitted to inspect classified records or to take into account potential claims of executive privilege. The Justice Department submitted the names of two retired judges, Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith. The Trump team proposed one retired judge, Raymond Dearie, and prominent Florida lawyer Paul Huck Jr.

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the military for its gains, saying that more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been reclaimed. The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident.

Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. But that doesn’t mean the bills don’t work — they do. Experts say that after King Charles III takes the crown at his coronation, a new portrait will need to be taken to use on redesigned notes and coins.

Nighttime rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — It is at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness. Little more than 11 kilometers (7 miles) southwest of the front line and within artillery range of Russian forces, Sloviansk has seen increasingly frequent attacks. The city is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambition to seize all of Donetsk province, a largely Russian-speaking area in eastern Ukraine that makes up part of the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A global search for alternative sources to Russian energy during the war in Ukraine has refocused attention on smaller, easier-to-build nuclear power stations. Proponents say they could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to older model mega-plants. U.K.-based Rolls-Royce SMR says its small modular reactors, or SMRs, are cheaper and quicker to get running than standard plants, delivering the kind of energy security that many nations are seeking. But the reactors are many years away from operating and cannot solve the energy crisis now hitting Europe. Nuclear power also poses risks, including disposing of highly radioactive waste and keeping that technology out of the hands of rogue countries that may pursue a nuclear weapons program.

Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first Grand Slam final and given himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19. Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory. Alcaraz moved ahead Friday night by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch, then four of the last five. Tiafoe saved a match point in the fourth set and forced a fifth by improving to 8-0 in tiebreakers during the tournament. Alcaraz will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday with so much on the line. The winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week.