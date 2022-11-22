AP News Summary at 5:08 a.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Indonesia quake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies found

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say the death toll from Monday’s earthquake on Java has leapt to 252 as more bodies have been discovered under collapsed buildings. The Cianjur regional disaster mitigation agency said Tuesday on its Instagram site that the number of dead has increased from 162 reported the night before. Another 31 people remain missing and hundreds were injured. Cianjur, south of Jakarta, was hardest hit by the 5.6 magnitude temblor. Blocked roads and damaged bridges prevented rescuers from bringing excavators and other heavy equipment to the rural area to help dig out survivors until Tuesday.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One of Ukraine's energy chiefs says rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March. That warning comes as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. They are being told to stock up on warm clothes, blankets and anything that might help see them through a long shutdown. Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure from the air for weeks, as the war approaches its nine-month milestone. That onslaught has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water.

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.

EXPLAINER: Rail strike would have wide impact on US economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn't seen an extended rail strike in a century. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Residents of Pakistan's poorest province, Baluchistan, say they are being neglected in recovery efforts after last summer's devastating floods. Around 75% of Baluchistan's population was affected by the flood, the highest proportion of any province in the country. Yet recovery has been slower. Fields remain underwater. Local volunteers are stepping in to help as outside relief lags. International aid groups have been struggled to get in, because of government red tape and security concerns amid a long-time insurgency, and much of the pre-flood infrastructure has been washed away, further hampering aid efforts.

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For conflict-ravaged nations, climate change is an added disaster. In many Middle Eastern and African nations, climatic shocks killed hundreds and displaced thousands every year, causing worsening food shortages. With limited resources, they also are among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable to climate change impacts. But they have no or little access to climate financing. The United Nations’ climate conference, which wrapped up Sunday in Egypt, established a fund to help poor countries hit hard by climate change. But conflict-hit countries are unlikely to receive funds because they lack stable governments.

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child. There's been intense speculation about Kim's motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world last week. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” North Korea’s state media didn’t disclose the age, name and other details but it was the first time she was mentioned. According to one lawmaker, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service assessed she is Kim’s second child.

Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement

On the heels of a messy ticket rollout for Taylor Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry. They’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. This isn’t even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. And Swifties say it's not just about getting a ticket. The ticket debacle has spurred broader conversations about economic inequality and political action.