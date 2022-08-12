AP News Summary at 5:08 p.m. EDT

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court papers show that the FBI recovered documents labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The papers released Friday indicate the seized records include some that were marked top secret and also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets and those that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” harm to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about what information the documents might contain. Trump backed the warrant’s “immediate” release, but contended the government could have had them any time by asking.

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, has been attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, who is 75, was flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested. Authorities did not immediately identify the attacker or offer any information on his motive.

Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing their landmark climate and health care bill toward final congressional approval. The House is debating the legislation and approval over solid Republican opposition doesn't seem in doubt, five days after Senate passage. A final congressional OK Friday would hand President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on his top domestic goals. Democrats hope that will energize voters going into November’s congressional elections. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social legislation that failed in Congress last year. But it's Washington's biggest ever effort on climate change, curbs pharmaceutical prices and gives Democrats bragging rights to addressing long-held party goals.

Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. Earlier Thursday, police said they are investigating Heche for driving under the influence of drugs. Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles area house on Aug. 5. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. A spokeswoman for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

Gunman in Montenegro kills 10, then shot dead by passerby

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Officials in Montenegro say a man has gone on a shooting rampage in the western city of Cetinje, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby. Montenegro's police chief says the 34-year-old gunman first shot and killed two children and their mother who lived as tenants in the attacker's house. He says the man then walked out on the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally. A prosecutor coordinating crime scene investigation tells journalists the gunman was killed by a passerby. Cetinje is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the capital of the small Balkan nation.

Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from federal lands

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing from federal lands that was imposed under former President Barack Obama and then scuttled under former President Donald Trump. Friday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris requires government officials to complete a new environmental review of the leasing program before they can resume coal sales. Few leases were sold in recent years as coal demand shrank drastically, but coal from existing leases remains a major contributor of planet-warming emissions. The industry’s opponents had urged Morris to revive the Obama-era moratorium to ensure coal can’t make a comeback as wildfires, drought, rising sea levels and other effects of climate change worsen.

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials say they will use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma. Officials with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office say were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to close the gap. Federal officials did not immediately comment. The move comes without explicit permission on federal land. State contractors began moving and stacking 60-foot-long, 9-foot-tall shipping containers early Friday. Two other 1,000-foot gaps also will be closed off. The containers will be topped with 4 feet of razor wire.

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. A report released Friday shows that 61 men now qualify or will get increased awards. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in the scoring made it more difficult for Blacks to prove they had dementia and qualify for awards averaging $500,000 or more. Now, nearly 650 men who didn't initially qualify have had their tests rescored. And thousands more can be rescored or retested.

Amazon's Ring, MGM to launch show from viral doorbell videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon-owned companies Ring and Hollywood studio MGM are partnering to create a TV show in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos." MGM says the half-hour “Ring Nation” program will showcase viral footage from Ring’s doorbell and smart-home cameras. The series is the latest example of Amazon’s fusion of its various business arms. It also presents a branding and marketing opportunity for Amazon, which bought Ring in 2018. Since then, the company has dealt with rounds of privacy concerns around Ring and its relationship with police departments across the country. The show will be hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes and premier in syndication on September 26.

Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Martin was 80 years old and continued to make arduous mountain hikes to document and count snake populations in remote sites. Snakebite fatalities are extremely rare; the Centers for Disease Control estimates that about five people die in the U.S. from snakebites each year.