AP News Summary at 5:08 p.m. EST

AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person told The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. If confirmed, the strike would mark the first time in the war that Russian weapons have come down on a NATO country. The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind any strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border and said in a statement that photos of purported damage have nothing to do with Russian weapons.

GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the midterm elections. He is one in a small group of senators who wrote a letter to the Republican caucus over the weekend asking for a delay in this week’s leadership elections “to have serious discussions within our conference."

Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.” The Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that investigators are trying to establish a timeline of the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, following all leads and identifying persons of interest. The killings likely occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday and the bodies were discovered about nine hours later. Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed. The students’ violent deaths left the community reeling, and signs of grief and uncertainty can be seen throughout town.

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The 8 billionth baby on Earth is about to be born on a planet that is getting hotter. But experts in climate science and population both say the two issues aren't quite as connected as they seem. Sure, more people consume more energy and put more carbon dioxide in the air. But experts say it's not a simple numbers game. The poorest half of the world's population only produces 7% of the carbon emissions. Experts say it's not the size of the population, it's consumption or over-consumption. They say it's not too many people, but rich people polluting too much.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search.

Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul after prosecutors said they were not proceeding with the counts involving one of his accusers. Judge Lisa Lench dismissed the counts Tuesday. The move had been expected since the trial’s opening statements three weeks ago, when prosecutors made no mention of the accuser identified as Jane Doe #5 in Weinstein's indictment. Prosecutors have not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country have closed their doors amid protests gripping the nation. Two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop closures Tuesday came amid calls for a three-day national strike to mark earlier protests in 2019 against Iran’s theocracy that ended in a violent crackdown by authorities. However, this round of demonstrations after the September death of a 22-year-old woman earlier detained by the country’s morality police have continued despite activists recording at least 344 deaths and 15,820 arrests so far.

Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay. Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate.

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who's expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.