AP News Summary at 5:11 a.m. EDT

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been defeated in a GOP primary. She fell Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by the former president, in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. Cheney is describing her loss as the beginning of a new chapter, telling supporters that “our work is far from over.” She says she "will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in an investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. It’s not clear how much the former New York mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump will be willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified that he’s a target of the investigation. Any questioning that does happen Wednesday will take place behind closed doors because the special grand jury proceedings are secret.

Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents who have fled the Russian-occupied city of Kherson say conditions in the Black Sea port just north of the Crimean Peninsula have become increasingly grim. The southern city was the first to fall to Russia’s invasion. But Kherson remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine’s efforts to save its vital access to the sea. Residents describe a heavy-handed effort by Moscow to establish permanent control in the city and region by pressuring residents to take Russian citizenship, effectively banning use of the Ukrainian currency and installing pro-Kremlin authorities. Locals who have been waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive have decided to flee the city. But that option is increasingly getting more difficult and expensive.

Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s most sacred river is also its most polluted. In the capital, Kathmandu, raw sewage is dumped directly into the Bagmati River, and heaps of garbage are tossed in from along the banks. Once sparkling and clear, today the river's waters are black and sludgy, undrinkable and unsuitable for even cleaning. During the dry months, an overwhelming stench pervades the area by the river. Volunteers gather each weekend to pick up garbage, and the government is building canals to divert sewage from the river. But some environmentalists and people who live along the holy Bagmati aren't optimistic those efforts can make a significant impact.

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her Trump-endorsed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday’s primary. Meanwhile, Republican Sarah Palin was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Under a voter-approved elections process, party primaries have been replaced with open primaries in which the top four vote-getters in each race advance to the general election. Ranked voting is being used in general elections. Murkowski and Tshibaka earned two of the slots in the Senate race. The other two were too early to call. In the House primary, Democrat Mary Peltola, Palin and Republican Nick Begich advanced to the November election, with the fourth spot too early to call.

Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

CECILIA, Ky. (AP) — This year’s back-to-school season will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy. But many of COVID-19's lasting impacts remain a troubling reality for schools. Among them: student mental health reached crisis levels last year. The pressure on schools to figure out solutions has never been greater. Districts across the country are using federal pandemic money to hire more mental health specialists, rolling out new coping tools and expanding curriculum that prioritizes emotional health.

China cuts power to factories, homes as reservoirs fall

BEIJING (AP) — Factories in China's southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought. That adds to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is preparing to try to extend his hold on power. Companies in Sichuan including makers of solar panels and cement were closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power. The power company in Dazhou, a city of 3.4 million people, imposed rolling power cuts of three hours. The shutdowns add to challenges for the ruling Communist Party after economic recovery weakened in July.

Article on 'fat' Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An article in The Economist about the prevalence of obesity among Arab women has triggered torrid criticism on social media, as well as a defamation lawsuit from an Iraqi actress whose photo was used to illustrate how Arab women are more prone to putting on weight. Twitter users blasted the report as misogynistic. Local rights groups issued denunciations. Some Arab writers were appalled by what they described as demeaning stereotypes and centuries-old prejudices. While activists and analysts acknowledge an epidemic of obesity in the Arab world, the case of actress Enas Taleb and ensuing uproar has thrown a light on the issue of body-shaming that is deeply rooted yet rarely discussed in the region.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.

Scientists warn of dire effects as Mediterranean heats up

MADRID (AP) — Climate scientists are warning of dire consequences for the Mediterranean Sea's marine life as it burns up in a series of severe heat waves. Scientists say they are witnessing exceptional temperature hikes ranging from 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 Fahrenheit) to 5 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) above the norm for this time of year. Marine heat waves are caused by ocean currents building up areas of warm water. Weather systems and heat in the atmosphere can also pile on degrees to the water’s temperature. Marine heat waves are longer and more frequent and more intense because of human-induced climate change.