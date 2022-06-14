AP News Summary at 5:12 p.m. EDT

Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is closing mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% after another day of unsteady trading. Investors are bracing to see how big of an interest rate hike the Federal Reserve will make on Wednesday. Gains by several big technology companies including Oracle helped send the Nasdaq composite index up 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Treasury yields climbed again, reaching their highest levels in more than a decade.

1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials. The hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said it had been delayed. A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said on Twitter that the hearing had been moved to next week as a way to “space out” the testimony surrounding the insurrection, when crowds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

2022 midterms: What to watch in S Carolina, Nevada and Maine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Primary voters on Tuesday will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying Donald Trump. In Nevada, an establishment favorite with the former president’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for a Senate seat. Meanwhile, in Maine, a bellicose former governor who once said he was “Trump before Trump” has come out of his retirement in Florida to challenge a nemesis for his old job. Primary contests in South Carolina, Nevada and Maine on Tuesday will offer the latest test of the Trump political brand.

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his support for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement. The Kentucky Republican's endorsement Tuesday boosted momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. An outline of the accord was released Sunday by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. Leaders hope it can be translated into legislation in days and voted on by Congress before lawmakers' July 4 recess. McConnell’s backing was the latest indication that last month’s gun massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, had reconfigured the political calculations for some in the GOP.

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded despite relentless shelling. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the city's Azot chemical plant. In other news on the war, a U.N. official said nearly two-thirds of the children in Ukraine have been uprooted during the war. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Romania to meet with French troops there on NATO's eastern flank. And President Joe Biden spoke of building silos on Ukraine's borders to help it export much-needed grain to the world.

WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time, Russian state-run media has reported. The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated. The 31-year-old WNBA center was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed in February to have found cannabis products in her luggage. Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.

FDA advisers back Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for older kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory panel has endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The expert panel agreed Tuesday that the vaccine made by Moderna is safe and effective enough to give to U.S. kids ages 6 to 17. A vaccine made by Pfizer has been available since last year for those ages. The Food and Drug Administration will consider the panel's advice and decide whether to authorize the shots. The same FDA panel will meet Wednesday to consider shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.

Abortion foes, accustomed to small wins, ready for a big one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After decades of tiny steps and endless setbacks, America’s anti-abortion movement is poised for the possibility of a massive leap. The Supreme Court is due to deliver a landmark ruling expected to seriously curtail or completely overturn the constitutional right to abortion found in the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. For many who’ve immersed their lives in the issue, being present outside clinics where abortions are offered has become a must, to protest, to try to change minds, or simply to pray. They say their work will continue even if Roe falls.

Title IX: Icons warn of complacency amid law's success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the giants of women’s basketball say if not for Title IX, doors would not have been open for them to blaze trails to Hall of Fame careers on and off the court, but sound complacency alarms when it comes to future of the law. Marsha Sharp says Title IX is the most impactful legislation of the 20th century. The woman who coached Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship and a handful of other Hall of Famers said in a discussion with The Associated Press the work of Title IX isn’t finished after 50 years. The law has been so successful many young women don't know about it, though these icons of women's basketball say there are still more battles to be fought.

K-pop supergroup BTS says it's making time for solo projects

K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the company behind the global superstars say they are not taking a hiatus. The seven-member group talked about their future in a video celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, says they will still be working on projects as a group as well as individually and they are not taking a hiatus. The band members opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists as the band rose to international fame with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

