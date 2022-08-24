AP News Summary at 5:13 a.m. EDT

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kyiv have awoken to air raid sirens as Ukraine observes its Independence Day exactly six months since the start of the Russian invasion. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant. A small number of residents gathered at Kyiv’s central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7 a.m. local time. Wednesday’s holiday commemorates Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months

Six months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in an unprovoked act of aggression. That started the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Putin expected a quick victory but it has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines. The outcome of the war will depend on both sides' ability to mobilize additional resources. While Ukraine has declared a goal to form a 1 million-member army, Russia still relies on a limited contingent of volunteer soldiers. That approach reflects the Kremlin’s fears that a mobilization could fuel massive discontent in Russia.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida. The battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members continued. And former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP remains immeasurable. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States.

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded, but borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That's according to three people familiar with the decision. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. As the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump. His victory ends a 30-year run in Congress for Maloney, who fought to get government aid for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. The unusual battle between incumbents resulted from a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side.

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a month after torrential rainfall brought devastating floods to eastern Kentucky, many victims remain in shelters. Some people housed at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park vow to rebuild on land they still call home. Others plan to leave, and there are some who still haven't decided. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 455 people were still being housed in Kentucky state parks, churches, schools and community centers late last week. Many are waiting on decisions from the federal government about what kind of help they might get before they know whether they can rebuild. The catastrophic flooding caused at least 39 deaths in eastern Kentucky.

Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending ruling on term limit

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court says Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his term in office. Prayuth led a military coup that ousted an elected government in 2014, and his critics say he now has exceeded eight years in office. The court on Wednesday agreed unanimously to consider a petition arguing he has exceeded his term limit. By a vote of 5 to 4, the court agreed to suspend Prayuth from his duties until it rules on the petition. The expected acting prime minister by law is Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. He is ranked first among several deputies and part of the same military clique that staged the 2014 coup.

Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization

KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — The Wampanoag Common Lands project is among efforts by tribes and other Native groups from the Great Plains to the Pacific Northwest seeking to repair lands altered by European colonization. A Native American conservation group in Massachusetts has received a former Catholic summer camp and is working to restore it to its natural state. Old camp buildings have been torn down and volunteers this summer have been rooting out invasive plant species, replanting indigenous ones and studying the area’s wildlife. The Native Land Conservancy envisions a restored natural environment where Wampanoags can practice cultural ceremonies.