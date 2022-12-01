AP News Summary at 5:31 a.m. EST

China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities are easing some anti-virus restrictions as police patrol their streets to head off protests. Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party is preparing for the funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. Guangzhou in the south and other cities announced they are easing controls on movement and will reopen factories, markets and bus service.Last weekend, protesters in Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities demanded an end to controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The timing and publicity of the easing suggests President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to mollify public anger. Notes on social media complained that police are stopping people at random to check smartphones, possibly looking for prohibited apps such as Twitter.

Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president isn't hiding his displeasure with aspects of Biden's signature climate law that Macron said will have an enormous negative impact on European companies. Biden is set to welcome Macron to the White House on Thursday for a visit that will conclude with the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Macron made clear that he and other European leaders are deeply concerned about U.S. incentives that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When peace returns to Ukraine, many thousands of its combatants will likely return from the battlefields bearing psychological scars. Psychologists, veterans affairs officers and former soldiers are working to head off a potential mental health crisis when troops transition to civilian life. A mental health rehabilitation center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, treats post-traumatic disorders with acupuncture, soothing sounds and other therapies. A former paratrooper who ran a half-marathon to raise awareness and funds for treatments says healthy-looking soldiers suffer inwardly. He worries about the risks of traumatized soldiers taking their own lives or turning guns on others.

Obama heads to Ga. as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama. The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting. The rally promises to be the largest event of Warnock’s four-week runoff blitz. Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans including Walker have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany must win for last-16 shot

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany must win in its final game of the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday to have any shot of advancing at the World Cup. Or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament. Germany was knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia. But even a victory might not be enough. Spain still has some work left to do in Group E as it prepares to take on Japan. Croatia needs only a draw against Belgium in Group F to ensure its place in the round of 16. Morocco will advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday against already-eliminated Canada

Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world’s largest volcano is oozing rivers of glowing lava and drawing thousands of awestruck viewers who jammed a Hawaii highway that could soon be covered by the flow. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, causing volcanic ash and debris to drift down from the sky. On Wednesday, a main highway linking towns on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became an impromptu viewing point. Thousands of cars jammed the highway near Volcanoes National Park. Anne Andersen left her overnight shift as a nurse to see the spectacle. She was afraid that the road would soon be closed.

Abortion rights groups look to next fights after 2022 wins

CHICAGO (AP) — Emboldened by the results of November’s midterms, abortion rights supporters say they are preparing for even bigger fights in state legislatures and pivotal elections to come. Victories for abortion rights ballot measures and candidates who support abortion provided a roadmap for how to win future campaigns, Democrats and leaders of several organizations say. Mobilization efforts brought together women of different races, ages and ideologies who disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, forming more diverse and larger coalitions. The election also changed the way people talk about abortion, they say.

'Squid Game' actor indicted over indecent assault charges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments. South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by its reporter, saying that he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake.

Key allegations, witnesses as Trump Org. trial winds down

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments slated for Thursday in The Trump Organization’s tax fraud case could clock in at seven hours, or more. Those lengthy projections speak to the complexity of the case involving former President Donald Trump's company. Prosecutors are seeking to punish the Trump Organization for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s 15-year scheme to avoid taxes on company-paid perks including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. The speeches, also called summations, are the last chance prosecutors and defense lawyers have to recap key witnesses and evidence for the jury before it starts deliberating next week.