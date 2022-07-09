AP News Summary at 5:14 a.m. EDT

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

TOKYO (AP) — The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been returned to Tokyo after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. Abe’s assassination ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election shocked the nation as a threat to democracy and raised questions over whether security for Abe was adequate.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump cruised to the Republican presidential nomination, despite losing the Iowa caucuses and winning only about a third of the vote in key early states, thanks to the crowded, dozen-candidate field. Now, as Trump mulls announcing a third White House run as soon as this summer, the dynamic appears to be repeating itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up for their own potential runs, even a diminished Trump, bruised by a flurry of investigations, could have an easy shot to the nomination in another fractured, multi-candidate GOP primary.

French women push to cement abortion rights after US ruling

PARIS (AP) — The right to abortion in France has been inscribed in law for 47 years and enjoys broad support across the political spectrum. But more and more French women are asking: Could what happened in the U.S. happen here one day? The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end women's right to abortion has reverberated across Europe's political landscape. It has thrust the issue back into public debate in France. French lawmakers have proposed several bills to enshrine the right to abortion in the French Constitution, including one by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance. A recent poll in France showed that even far-right and conservative voters back the right to abortion.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is committed to closing the transaction.

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A United Nations report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Kremlin-backed rebels while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian forces, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

Sri Lanka protesters storm president's residence, office

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan television reports say that Sri Lankan protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign have forced their way into his official residence and nearby office, as thousands of people demonstrate in the capital against the island nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. It was not clear if Rajapaksa was inside the residence in Colombo but footage shot on mobile phones showed a large number of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside on Saturday. A government spokesman said he had no information about whether Rajapaksa had left the residence. Hundreds of protesters, some carrying national flags, also stormed the president’s office in another building nearby, television footage showed.

In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency. Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission. Civil rights and media groups say the law is unconstitutional and simply cannot be applied in real-world scenarios. The bill's advocates say the law allows for filming while keeping everyone safe. The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the Phoenix police force. Similar investigations are ongoing in Minneapolis and Louisville.

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother. Cooper Roberts' family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. He was paralyzed from the waist down. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is raging. The stock market is tumbling and interest rates rising. American consumers are depressed and angry. Economists warn of potentially dark times ahead. But employers? They just keep hiring. The Labor Department reported Friday that America’s dinged and dented economy managed to add a vigorous 372,000 jobs in June, well above the 275,000 that economists had expected. And the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, just a tick above the 50-year low that was recorded just before the coronavirus pandemic flattened the economy in early 2020.