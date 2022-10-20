AP News Summary at 5:14 a.m. EDT

Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow's forces have destroyed 30% of the country's power stations since Oct. 10. But Ukrainians are vowing to stand firm despite the attacks that threaten cuts in electricity, water and heat. They say they have stockpiled flashlights, candles and firewood. They have stored up canned and preserved vegetables as well as bottled water. And they have plenty of blankets and warm clothing. They also are used to Russian President Vladimir Putin's using energy as a weapon.

Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and 5 siblings, and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, he abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save the baby in keeping with their Christian beliefs.

Truss faces clamor to quit amid UK government chaos

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is hanging on to power by a thread after a senior minister quit her government and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony. A botched economic plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a growing political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party. Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare said the government was in disarray and Truss had “about 12 hours” to turn the situation around. Many Conservatives say Truss must resign – but she has remained defiant, saying she is “a fighter and not a quitter.”

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They've also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections. Election experts say any one of the candidates running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general, if they win in November, could try to tilt the 2024 election toward former President Donald Trump if he runs again for president. That could happen through a refusal to certify an election he loses or through pre-emptive changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.

Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and beast alike

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who've experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She's focused her research on grief.

WHO Syria boss accused of corruption, fraud, abuse, AP finds

LONDON (AP) — Staffers at the World Health Organization’s Syrian office have alleged that their boss mismanaged millions of dollars, plied government officials with gifts -- including computers, gold coins and cars -- and acted frivolously as COVID-19 swept the country. More than 100 confidential documents, messages and other materials obtained by The Associated Press show WHO officials told investigators that the agency’s Syria representative, Dr. Akjemal Magtymova, engaged in abusive behavior, pressured WHO staff to sign contracts with Syrian government politicians and consistently misspent taxpayer funds. Complaints from at least a dozen personnel have triggered one of the biggest internal WHO probes in years, at times involving more than 20 investigators.

EU leaders head into divisive summit on energy crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders head into a two-day summit with opposing views over if and how the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc. The need for rock-solid EU unity in confronting Russia will be underscored by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He is set to address the 27 national leaders by video conference from Kyiv asking for continued help to get his nation through the winter. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that Zelenskyy needs not to have such worries.

Fleeing Xi’s China, journalist makes fresh start abroad

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese investigative journalist Wang Zhi’an once exposed corruption, land seizures, and medical malpractice for state broadcaster CCTV. Today, he's in exile in Japan, and starting again as an independent journalist on YouTube. His journey from on-air personality in China’s vast state media apparatus to reporter in exile illustrates how even government-backed critical reporting has been curtailed under Xi Jinping, China’s most authoritarian leader since Mao Zedong. Under Xi, China’s once feisty reporters have fallen in line. As Communist Party members meet this week in Beijing, preparing to reaffirm Xi as party leader, Wang faces the prospect of indefinite exile.

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — Experts around the world are tinkering over water temperature, futzing with lights and trying different mixes of microscopic food particles in hopes of happening upon the particular and peculiar set of conditions that will inspire ornamental fish to breed. Experts are hoping to steer the aquarium fish trade away from wild-caught fish, which are often caught with poisons that can hurt coral ecosystems. Currently only some 4% of aquarium fish can be bred in captivity, largely because many have elaborate reproductive cycles that require sometimes mysterious conditions that scientists and breeders have struggled to reproduce.

Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — A pair of giant pandas sent as a gift from China have arrived in Qatar ahead of next month’s World Cup. They will take up residence Wednesday in an indoor enclosure in the desert nation designed to duplicate conditions in the dense forests of China’s mountainous Sichuan province. Eight hundred kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds) of fresh bamboo will be flown in each week to feed them. Qatar is expecting some 1.2 million visitors for the monthlong World Cup beginning Nov. 20. The gas-rich Gulf nation will be the first Muslim or Arab country to host the world’s biggest sporting event.