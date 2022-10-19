AP News Summary at 5:16 a.m. EDT

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.

Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities have left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power. The overnight bombardments further squeezed Ukraine and threatened misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious” effort to save power. He was speaking ahead of another night where power substations and other infrastructure were pounded.

Russia's Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week are complicating Israel's balancing act between Russia and the West. Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but has refused Ukrainian requests for weapons and refrained from imposing strict economic sanctions on Russia. But with news of Moscow’s deepening ties with Iran, Israel’s sworn foe, pressure is growing on Israel to back Ukraine in the grinding war.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. He will also say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

UK inflation accelerates to 40-year-high amid food cost rise

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in September as the soaring cost of food squeezed household budgets. The Office for National Statistics says consumer price index rose 10.1%, compared with 9.9% the previous month. The new data shows inflation returned to the July peak and is once again at the highest since early 1982. The increase was driven by food prices, which leapt by 14.5% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 1980. The rise increases expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates further and faster as it struggles to return inflation to its 2% target.

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi has received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran. She arrived back early on Wednesday, after competing in an event in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi’s decision not to wear the hijab while competing on Sunday came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public. An Instagram post on an account attributed to Rekabi called her not wearing the hijab “unintentional," but fears for her safety have grown.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday through a lawyer that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

North fires more shells toward inter-Korean sea buffer zone

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions with weapons tests. The drills conducted by both sides come amid heightened animosities over recent North Korean missile tests that it calls simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. The artillery firings Wednesday were North Korea's third in less than a week. Seoul says the North Korean shells landed in maritime buffer zones the two Koreas created off their eastern and western coasts as part of agreements they made in 2018 to reduce tensions. South Korea's Defense Ministry says its drills at land border areas didn't violate the 2018 accord.

Children starve as Yemen teeters on a return to fighting

HAYS, Yemen (AP) — Starvation has threatened Yemen’s children for years. Now, as civil war threatens to escalate after months of a tenuous truce, there are fears that things could get worse. The United Nations estimates that 500,000 children are at risk of starvation in this impoverished Arabian Peninsula country. In the southern city of Hodeida, dozens show up every month at a clinic. The crisis has been brought on by the country’s civil war but also by skyrocketing food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, from where Yemen used to get 40% of its wheat.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.