AP News Summary at 5:43 a.m. EDT

Russia marks WWII victory overshadowed by Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression. Addressing Monday's military parade on Red Square marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against the Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. While lambasting the West, Putin in his speech gave no signal of a shift in strategy or made any indication that he was going to declare a broad mobilization, as some in Ukraine and the West have feared.

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pushed forward in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day holiday. Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops pummeled a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand in the port city of Mariupol. The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. Speaking Monday at a military parade marking the holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion.

With Marcos Jr. tipped to win, Philippines at tenuous moment

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

"Everything shook": Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in the bunkers beneath the sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontline. The seaside steel mill, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making what appears to be their last stand, is the only part of the city not under Russian control. Thanks to its warren of tunnels and bunkers deep underground, many civilians had chosen it as the safest place to take cover from the relentless shelling of Mariupol, a formerly thriving port city that has been largely reduced to rubble.

Call Pence or Trump? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. As the investigation winds down, members of the committee are wrestling over whether to call the two men. Their conflict over whether to certify President Joe Biden’s election win was at the center of the attack. Some lawmakers on the panel have argued against calling Trump or Pence, saying they’ve obtained all the information they need without them.

White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans. The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program's providers.

Israeli PM's government limps into new parliament session

JERUSALEM (AP) — The government of Israel’s embattled prime minister is limping into the opening of parliament’s summer session on the verge of collapse. Naftali Bennett has lost his parliamentary majority less than a year after taking office, his own party is crumbling and a key governing partner has suspended cooperation with the coalition. That has set the stage for a possible attempt by the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to topple the government later this week. And while Bennett appears to be poised to fend off this immediate challenge, his longer-term prospects are uncertain.

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

MIAMI (AP) — Humans don’t know what they’re missing in Miami, just under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below massive ships, an underwater camera is sending a livestream from another world, showing marine life that’s trying its best to resist global warming. It's one of the most popular ventures of Coral Morphologic, a company formed by a marine biologist and an artist. Their mission is to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science, art and commerce to bring gorgeous images into pop culture. They've even got a line of coral-themed beachwear.

Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali's pandemic-delayed sexual misconduct trial is opening in Boston. Batali has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery. The case involves allegations he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017 after inviting her to take a selfie together. Lawyers for Batali and his accuser didn’t comment ahead of trial. Jury selection begins Monday. His lawyers previously said the charge is without merit. If convicted, Batali could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail, and have to register as a sex offender. Once a Food Network fixture, Batali's career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations. Four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017.

