AP News Summary at 5:27 a.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Gorbachev, who redirected course of 20th century, dies at 91

MOSCOW (AP) — Before Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. But with a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and redirected the course of the 20th century. He died Tuesday at a Moscow hospital at age 91. Alongside Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, he was a key protagonist in a global drama. Under Gorbachev, the Berlin Wall crumbled, thousands of political prisoners were released and millions of people who had known only communism got their first real taste of freedom. But Gorbachev was unable to control the forces he unleashed. He ultimately waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire.

Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader

BANGKOK (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule, was mourned for the loss of what world leaders described as a rare leader who brought global change and at the time a hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91, was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV (AP) — A convoy of jeeps currying U.N. nuclear inspectors is crossing Ukraine toward the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant. The mission aims to help secure the safety of the facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid a nuclear catastrophe. Yet, the Russia-backed local authorities claimed that Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the plant and the nearby town of Enerhodar overnight. Both sides have accused each other of bombing the wider area for weeks now, increasing fears that an accident or radiation leak.

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news but aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people in that age group follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. But only 32% say they enjoy following the news, down sharply from 53% in a similar study seven years ago. The study also shows many young people blame news organizations for spreading misinformation and suggests they have had it with “food-fight journalism” that depicts debates between people with extreme views.

For Pakistan flood victims, waters hit swiftly and brutally

CHARSADDA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani flood survivors recount how the surging waters were like nothing they had ever seen before, striking their homes swiftly and brutally. Rubina Bibi, a 53-year-old, says when the floods hit her village last week, they swept away her 5-month-old granddaughter, sleeping in her house's yard, so quickly her stunned family couldn't rescue her. Now she and hundreds of her neighbors are living in a tent camp in a nearby city, not knowing if their homes survived and fearful for the future. Flooding since mid-June, fed by unprecedented heavy and relentless monsoon rains, has killed more than 1,160 people. It has wreaked more than $10 billion in damage across the impoverished country.

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

Taiwan's military has fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. That comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month in response to the trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion.

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

NEW YORK (AP) — As winter nears, European nations, desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia, have embraced a short-term fix: A series of roughly 20 floating terminals that would receive liquefied natural gas from other countries and convert it into heating fuel. Yet the plan, with the first floating terminals set to deliver natural gas by year’s end, has raised alarms among scientists who fear the long-term consequences for the environment. They warn that these terminals would perpetuate Europe’s reliance on natural gas, which releases climate-warming methane and carbon dioxide when it’s produced, transported and burned.

War protest: Statues fall as Europe purges Soviet monuments

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a renewed push to topple the last remaining monuments to the Soviet army that remained in Europe. At the end of the communist era, when Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia regained their independence from the Soviet Union and Poland and its neighbors threw off Moscow-backed communist regimes, those countries began renaming streets and toppling statues of Lenin and other communist figures. But many memorials to the Red Army remained. One historian says, amid the war in Ukraine, the memorials “scream loudly about occupation and annexation.” While many applaud their removal, others argue it is important to preserve them as history or to honor the army that fought Nazi Germany.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?